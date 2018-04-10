In keeping with recent tradition, 89.3 the Current and the Walker Art Center announced the headliner for their annual outdoor shindig Rock the Garden in the depths of winter, leaving us to wonder all through the cold, desolate months that followed who’d be sharing the stage with audacious, loquacious, pretentious, and all sorts of other adjectives that end with -ious indie-rock blog-magnet Josh Tillman on Saturday, June 16.

So who is it? Feist, that’s who. Leslie Feist hasn’t performed in town since 2012, which is every-finger-on-one-hand-and-a-thumb-the-other whole years ago. Also on hand will be Kamasi Washington, the breakout jazz star who first attracted mainstream attention for his work with Kendrick Lamar, and by all accounts slayed at First Ave last year.

The day will start out on a rootsier note, as is RTG custom, with outlaw country gal Nikki Lane and brilliantly scurfy rock ‘n’ revivalists Low Cut Connie. And there will also once more be a Garden Stage, in addition to the Main Stage, which will feature the energetic young British band Shame (this year’s Plague Vendor?) as well as two great local performers—P.O.S and Chastity Brown.

Tickets are on sale now, if you’re a Walker or MPR member, at the nice price of $69. After April 12 the general public can buy tix for $74. And if you’re both very important and a person, you can shell out $300 for the Skybox Level, gazing down pitilessly upon the assembled masses like a Roman emperor of yore, gorging yourself on complimentary food and drink, and availing yourself of indoor plumbing.

Here’s the full lineup on both stages.

Main Stage

2:30 pm – Low Cut Connie

3:45 pm – Nikki Lane

5:15 pm – Kamasi Washington

7:00 pm – Feist

8:45 pm – Father John Misty

Garden Stage

4:35 pm – Shame

6:20 pm – Chastity Brown

8:05 pm – P.O.S