It's an omnipresent question posed by listicles around this horrifically beautiful place we call the internet, and it's the thematic thrust of Rock the Day Block, a new outdoor block party coming August 4 to Day Block Brewing Co. in downtown Minneapolis.

Sponsored by 93X, the just-announced event "will be sure to melt your face," the press release promises. Who, exactly, will be melting the faces of attendees in Day Block's parking lot?

Headliners include P.O.D. (aka Payable on Death), the Christian-leaning nu-metallers behind hits like "Youth of the Nation" and "Alive"; Lit, the Orange County one-hit wonders behind "My Own Worst Enemy" who we deemed the 29th best late '90s/early '00s pop-punk band; and Alien Ant Farm, the alt-rockers who introduced Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal" to a generation of Hot Topic kids.

Also performing: Bobaflex, Strange Daze, Sleep Signals (local rockers whose van recently exploded into flames!), Antistar, Meridian Incident, and Divide the Fall.

At $28, tickets are expensive by block party standards, but reasonable by music fest ones -- depending on how you wanna frame this thing. Dying to meet Sonny Sandoval (P.O.D.), A. Jay Popoff (Lit), and/or Dryden Mitchell (AAF)? There's a $128 meet-'n'-greet option. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on May 4 via Ticketfly, Day Block, and Electric Fetus.

Take us out, Lit!