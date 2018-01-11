The New Jersey rockers (still sans Richie Sambora) announced the spring leg of their This House is Not For Sale Tour this morning, including a St. Paul date. Those Tickets Are Not For Sale to the general public till Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster and the Xcel box office, though various presale options are available from Feb.13-15. The cost is $30-$150.

Maybe the reason Bon Jovi’s house is not for sale is because MTV gave it away as part of a 1989 contest.

So much beautiful hair.

But here’s an even better Bon Jovi story. In 2014, when JBJ and a group of Canadian investors sought to buy the Buffalo Bills, our dipshit president, who had also put in a bid for the team, secretly funded fake protest groups that insisted the Bon Jovi contingent planned to move the Bills north of the border. You really need to read the whole thing here.

The best part of it all? Neither Bon Jovi’s bid nor Trump’s was likely to prevail. Which makes this the perfect Trump story: an attempt to discredit another celebrity by means of an elaborate, vindictive, jingoist plan that wouldn't actually help his own business.