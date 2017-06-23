R.LUM.R, Gramma's Boyfriend headline Duluth's Super Big Block Party in August

Like, on August 19, to be exact, because that's when the Super Big Block Party takes place. This is the third year that Duluth music scene catalyst (and recent CP profilee) Bob Monahan has assembled the festival, and it may just be the hottest thing to hit D-Town all summer. (Does anybody call Duluth that? No! Will anybody call Duluth that? No! Did that stop me from using it? I think you already have your answer.) (At least I didn't use it in the headline, right?)

Headlining the event is R.LUM.R, the inventive Nashville guitarist who unexpectedly became a streaming sensation when Spotify featured him on its playlists. The rest of the acts spring from closer to home, including the Haley glam side project Gramma's Boyfriend, rootsy singer-songwriters Frankie Lee and Actual Wolf, and this year's City Pages Best R&B Artist Ness Nite.



Gates open at 12:30 p.m. and music starts at 1. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 for procrastinators. More information can be found here.

Here's the full lineup:

R.LUM.R

Gramma's Boyfriend

Frankie Lee

Actual Wolf

Ness Nite

Red Mountain

Ingeborg Von Agassiz

Superior Siren

Black Diary

Nat Harvie Trio

Seym0ur