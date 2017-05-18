RIP Chris Cornell: Here he is rocking 5 days ago at Somerset Amphitheater [PHOTOS]
Chris Cornell -- the celebrated voice behind Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and Audioslave -- died unexpectedly Wednesday night in Detroit. The 52-year-old grunge star from Seattle committed suicide by hanging inside a hotel room, the Wayne County Medical Examiner reports.
Just last Saturday, Soundgarden headlined the Northern Invasion festival at Wisconsin's Somerset Amphitheater, located about 45 minutes outside the Twin Cities. Photographer Deb Freytag was there on behalf of City Pages and captured what would ultimately be Cornell's third-to-last concert:
You can watch Soundgarden perform "Spoonman" at Northern Invasion here.
