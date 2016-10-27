Report: Jay-Z offered to 'snap up all the unreleased Prince music' for $40M

If we're to believe TMZ, the very outlet that broke news of Prince's death in April, Jay-Z recently met with the Purple One's sister, Tyka Nelson, and offered to “snap up all the unreleased Prince music” stashed away in the fabled Paisley Park vault.

The meeting between Nelson, her husband, Maurice Phillips, and entertainment mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter allegedly took place a few weeks ago in New York City.

OR DID IT?

L. Londell McMillan, the Prince estate's most high-profile adviser, informed Billboard he has “no knowledge of any discussions in that report. There is no sale [of Prince’s music assets], and those responsible for the assets are not in discussions with anyone regarding a sale.”

Jay-Z's reps did not respond to Billboard's requests for comment. Any such deal, of course, would have to be cleared with Prince's other confirmed relatives, plus Bremer Trust, which is overseeing the estate.

Worth noting: Jigga Man and Purple Man had done business in the past. "Jay-Z and I did a deal in 90 days. He gets it. And there’s no matrix," Prince said last year of his decision sign an exclusive deal with Jay-Z's music-streaming service, Tidal.

New Prince releases are already on the way via Warner Bros., and McMillan tells Billboard the estate will entertain offers to license Prince's existing and unreleased recordings.

Why the posthumous frenzy to capitalize on Prince? Here's one non-lawyer's take: Prince's estate -- valued at up to $300 million, but largely non-liquid while it's being settled -- likely has legal and tax bills looming, hence the rush to turn Paisley into a cash-generating museum as quickly as possible.

Here's a more lighthearted #LocalConnection to Jay-Z: Earlier this year, Twins slugger Miguel Sano signed with Hov's "full-service entertainment company," Roc Nation; Sano went on to bonk 25 ding-dongs during the club's 103-loss season.