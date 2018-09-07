Remember that time Paul Westerberg's band shouted 'BURT REYNOLDS!' on 'SNL'?

We wanted to exclaim as much on Thursday afternoon. That's when the effortlessly cool movie star died after experiencing chest pains at his Florida home, according to a spokesperson with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Reynolds was 82.

Unfortunately, we lacked a dynamite Minnesota angle -- until local Twitter personality Chris Steller unearthed one, that is.

Check it out:

When Paul Westerberg and his post-Replacements band played "Can't Hardly Wait" on SNL in 1993, drummer Josh Freese (at Paul's direction) shouted whatever came into his head during the song's signature pause. He opted for "Burt Reynolds!" https://t.co/aTujAk3Vp6 #RIPBurtReynolds — Chris Steller (@chris_steller) September 6, 2018

Fantastic.

We checked with journalist Bob Mehr, author of 2016's outstanding 'Mats bio Trouble Boys, and he confirmed the veracity of the anecdote. Video evidence of Freese -- an ace session musician who's worked with the Vandals, Devo, Guns N' Roses, and tons of others -- telling the tale once existed online, he says.

The Replacements were famously banned from Saturday Night Live, so Westerberg's solo return two years after his band's split was semi-exceptional, especially since "Can't Hardly Wait" is a 'Mats song. Actor/firearms zealot/music critic Charlton Heston was hosting that night, as you'll notice in the beginning of the clip.

Alright, folks! Have a rockin' weekend and make sure to watch Boogie Nights.