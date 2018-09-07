comScore
Remember that time Paul Westerberg's band shouted 'BURT REYNOLDS!' on 'SNL'?

Friday, September 7, 2018 by Jay Boller in Music
Westerberg, seen performing on 'SNL,' and Reynolds, seen performing in 'Smokey and the Bandit'

Westerberg, seen performing on 'SNL,' and Reynolds, seen performing in 'Smokey and the Bandit' YouTube; Universal Pictures

RIP Burt Reynolds!  

We wanted to exclaim as much on Thursday afternoon. That's when the effortlessly cool movie star died after experiencing chest pains at his Florida home, according to a spokesperson with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Reynolds was 82. 

Unfortunately, we lacked a dynamite Minnesota angle -- until local Twitter personality Chris Steller unearthed one, that is.

Check it out: 

Fantastic. 

We checked with journalist Bob Mehr, author of 2016's outstanding 'Mats bio Trouble Boys, and he confirmed the veracity of the anecdote. Video evidence of Freese -- an ace session musician who's worked with the Vandals, Devo, Guns N' Roses, and tons of others -- telling the tale once existed online, he says.

The Replacements were famously banned from Saturday Night Live, so Westerberg's solo return two years after his band's split was semi-exceptional, especially since "Can't Hardly Wait" is a 'Mats song. Actor/firearms zealot/music critic Charlton Heston was hosting that night, as you'll notice in the beginning of the clip. 

In other Westerberg mourning the dead news: Revisit his heartfelt remembrance of fellow Minnesota music icon Prince. And, just for kicks, check out the Freudian majesty of the moment Prince and Westerberg met at the First Avenue urinals

Alright, folks! Have a rockin' weekend and make sure to watch Boogie Nights

Comments

