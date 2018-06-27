Set to coincide with Open Streets Northeast, the 12th annual all-day event will return to northeast Minneapolis on August 5. Sudsy collaborations are the backbone of the free party adjacent to Red Stag Supperclub, with 17 local breweries (and one distillery) preparing to divide into teams and craft special beverages. Once attendee votes crown the champion combo, a portion of proceeds will benefit a charity chosen by the winners. It's not all drinking and voting at Red Stag Block Party: In Cahoots! -- there's also a full slate of live music and street performers.

Here are the teams doing battle via one-off beer collabs:

Able Seedhouse & Brewery + Solemn Oath Brewery

Modist Brewing Company + Surly Brewing Co.

Dangerous Man Brewing Co + Barrel Theory Beer Co.

Pryes Brewing Co. + Wild Mind Artisan Ales

Bang Brewing + Tattersall Distilling

Indeed Brewing Company + Fair State Brewing Cooperative

Fulton Beer + Left Hand Brewing Company

Bauhaus Brew Labs + Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

August Schell Brewing Co. + Sociable Cider Werks

And here are the music acts and performers:

MC Foxy Tann

North Star Roller Derby

The Bad Man

The Shackletons

The Lonesome Losers: A Tribute to Yacht Rock

Monica LaPlante

Black Market Brass

The Aviary

Epitome No Question

Red Stag Block Party: In Cahoots! runs from 2-8 p.m.; RSVP on Facebook here.

