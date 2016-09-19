Red Hot Chili Peppers' Getaway Tour headed for Target Center

These days, as seen in the video for new single "Go Robot" and the above photo, the Peppers are pivoting to a whiteface aesthetic while preserving their trademark semi-nudity. What does it all mean? Unclear! But answers could surface when RHCP bring their Getaway World Tour to Minneapolis' Target Center on Jan. 21.

As for tickets, they're not giving them away ... now. No, they'll run you $51-$101, and they go on sale Friday, Sept. 23 via the Target Center box office and AXS.com. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue and Jack Irons will open.

The mega-selling Cali rockers are touring in support of their 11th album, June's The Getaway, their first studio effort made without producer Rick Rubin since Mother's Milk in 1989. The Danger Mouse-produced LP is receiving lukewarm praise from critics.

Featuring around 100 dates, RHCP's current tour began in May and will last well into 2017. The band helped welcome football back to their beloved L.A. on Sunday, with frontman Anthony Kiedis rocking a Jared Goff jersey before predictably stripping it off.

Speaking of the Peppers and football, 'member comic Andy Daly's on-point spoof that he paraded as a RHCP exclusive ahead of Super Bowl XLVIII? Relive the (blood sugar sex?) magic below.