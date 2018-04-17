Record Store Day 2018: Your guide to concerts, deals, eats, and more
On Saturday, the annual, international event that is Record Store Day will once again celebrate all aspects of record-store culture. And that culture appears to be in a healthy state, particularly when it comes to vinyl—2017 marked the 12th consecutive year of increased vinyl sales, accounting for 14% of all physical album sales during the year.
And whether it’s a long-established institution like the Electric Fetus (which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in June) or someplace newer like Caydence Records & Coffee, record stores are a vital part of the Twin Cities music scene. Below, find a list of Minneapolis and St. Paul shops that will not only sell RSD special releases, but also host in-store performances, special sales, and food and drink options.
Barely Brothers Records
783 Raymond Ave, St. Paul
The vinyl-only St. Paul shop will host an afternoon’s worth of live music and offer “limited edition RSD releases.” More info here.
12:00 - Reed Grimm
1:00 - Mike Gunther
2:00 - Mike Nicolai
3:00 - Erik Koskinen & Band with Miss Becky Kapell
4:00 - Lutheran Heat
5:00 - Wild Planet
Caydence Records & Coffee
900 Payne Ave., St. Paul
The relatively new Payne-Phalen store (est. 2016) will host free live music performances from 2-7 p.m., a sidewalk sale of art and books, and food and beverage offerings from Gray Duck Chai, Tongue in Cheek, and Cook St. Paul. More info here.
Bands:
Alex Tulp
ColourCaster
J-Sully & Tarik
Night of Joy
The Bad Man
Dead Media Records
1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis
Presented in collaboration with Radio K, Dead Media’s RSD boasts an impressive live music lineup including the Controversial New “Skinny Pill,” Moodie Black, and Sass. Food and drink will be available courtesy of Modern Times Cafe. And in addition to the store’s inventory of RSD exclusives, all used vinyl will be 15% off. Event starts at 10 a.m., music at noon. More info here.
Bands:
The Controversial New "Skinny Pill"
Cult of Percolation
New Primals
The Fox Loves
Sass
c. Kostra + Tekk Nikk
Moodie Black
Waveless
Down in the Valley
8020 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley
In addition to limited edition goodies, you can enter to win a rare Flaming Lips 7-inch that’s filled with beer. Come early for Ellefson Coffee Co. coffee and Valley Pastries or later (8 p.m, to be exact) for an acoustic performance from Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith of Soul Asylum. More info here.
Electric Fetus
2000 4th St. S., Minneapolis
The Fetus’ jam-packed celebration will feature great live music, with food and drink available from Peace Coffee, Glam Doll Donuts, Natedogs, O’Cheeze, and Minnesota Nice Cream. Bring your kid(s) along too, as they can learn how to recycle old vinyl and even create their own album cover. More info here.
9:15 a.m. - Edison High School Jazz Band
10:30 a.m. - DJ Jake Rudh of Transmission
Noon - Chris Koza
1:15 p.m. - Dusty Heart
2:30 p.m. - Two Harbors
3:45 p.m. - Greg Grease
5:00 p.m. - Why Not
Extreme Noise Records
407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis
The punk-focused Lake Street shop will host performances by Color TV and Shapeshifter, and also provide free coffee, soda, baked goods, and veggie dogs. More info here.
Fifth Element
2411 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis
The hip-hop shop’s RSD will feature music all afternoon. In addition to RSD exclusives, select Rhymesayers releases will be on sale (50% off CDs, 20% off vinyl). More info here.
1:00 p.m. - Softporecorn (Hosts)
2:00 p.m. - Phillip Saint John
3:00 p.m. - Egypto Knuckles
4:00 p.m. - Christopher Michael Jensen
Flashlight Records
1519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis
Named City Pages’ Best Record Store Day Location 2017, Flashlight will celebrate this year’s occasion on both Saturday (including a 4 p.m performance by Carnage the Executioner) and Sunday (when used vinyl will be 25% off). More info here.
Hymie’s Vintage Records
3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis
As usual, the Hymie’s RSD will take the form of a block party, with free (!) records and musical performances all afternoon. More info here.
11:00 a.m. Charlie Parr
12:00 p.m. Wild Hands
1:30 p.m. Southside Aces
3:00 p.m. Toki Wright & Big Cats
4:30 p.m. Black Widows
6:00 p.m. BLAHA
Know Name Records
6009 Portland Ave., Minneapolis
Know Name’s RSD will double as a celebration of the shop’s 41st anniversary. In-store performers and other specifics are TBA here.
Mill CIty Sound
812 Main St., Hopkins
Enjoy a full day of top-flight local DJs as you shop in Hopkins finest record store. More info here.
DJs:
7:30 a.m. - Ryan - (Canby Spinster)
10:00 a.m. - DJ Jānis (Sugar Pops)
11:00 a.m. - Mason (KFAI - Cruise Control)
noon - Christy Costello (Lady Heat)
1:00 p.m. Glen Leslie (KFAI - Jet Set Planet)
2:00 p.m. Grandpa Joe Klimek (KFAI - Vinyl Voices)
3:00 p.m. Steve Isadore DJ Izzy (KFAI - Pop Shop)
4:00 p.m. Chuck Tomlinson (Radio K - Cosmic Slop)
5:00 p.m. Chris Bengtson (DJ Blue Funk)
Roadrunner Records
4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis
Aside from live music all afternoon,, Roadrunner will offer special deals: Coupons for future visits will be dispensed with each purchase, and customers who make a purchase of $75 or more will receive a Roadrunner RSD T-shirt while supplies last. More info here.
12:15 Billy & Ernie Batson
1:15 Chris Lynch
2:15 Mere Kats
3:15 Kinda Kinky
4:15 The Carnegies
5:15 Runes Av Vaskeri
Solid State Vinyl Records
4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis
Solid State’s RSD will offer morning food and drink from Peace Coffee, Daily Coffee, and Mel-O-Glaze, and the Flagsmash food truck will be on site from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Customers who spend $15 or more will receive a ticket to see rising indie pop five-piece Early Eyes (one of First Avenue’s Best New Bands of 2017) later in the evening. More info here.
