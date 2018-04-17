And whether it’s a long-established institution like the Electric Fetus (which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in June) or someplace newer like Caydence Records & Coffee, record stores are a vital part of the Twin Cities music scene. Below, find a list of Minneapolis and St. Paul shops that will not only sell RSD special releases , but also host in-store performances, special sales, and food and drink options.

Barely Brothers Records

783 Raymond Ave, St. Paul

The vinyl-only St. Paul shop will host an afternoon’s worth of live music and offer “limited edition RSD releases.” More info here .

12:00 - Reed Grimm

1:00 - Mike Gunther

2:00 - Mike Nicolai

3:00 - Erik Koskinen & Band with Miss Becky Kapell

4:00 - Lutheran Heat

5:00 - Wild Planet

Caydence Records & Coffee

900 Payne Ave., St. Paul

The relatively new Payne-Phalen store (est. 2016) will host free live music performances from 2-7 p.m., a sidewalk sale of art and books, and food and beverage offerings from Gray Duck Chai, Tongue in Cheek, and Cook St. Paul. More info here .

Bands:

Alex Tulp

ColourCaster

J-Sully & Tarik

Night of Joy

The Bad Man

Dead Media Records

1828 E. 35th St., Minneapolis

Presented in collaboration with Radio K, Dead Media’s RSD boasts an impressive live music lineup including the Controversial New “Skinny Pill,” Moodie Black, and Sass. Food and drink will be available courtesy of Modern Times Cafe. And in addition to the store’s inventory of RSD exclusives, all used vinyl will be 15% off. Event starts at 10 a.m., music at noon. More info here .

Bands:



The Controversial New "Skinny Pill"

Cult of Percolation

New Primals

The Fox Loves

Sass

c. Kostra + Tekk Nikk

Moodie Black

Waveless

Down in the Valley

8020 Olson Memorial Highway, Golden Valley

In addition to limited edition goodies, you can enter to win a rare Flaming Lips 7-inch that’s filled with beer. Come early for Ellefson Coffee Co. coffee and Valley Pastries or later (8 p.m, to be exact) for an acoustic performance from Dave Pirner and Ryan Smith of Soul Asylum. More info here.

Electric Fetus

2000 4th St. S., Minneapolis

The Fetus’ jam-packed celebration will feature great live music, with food and drink available from Peace Coffee, Glam Doll Donuts, Natedogs, O’Cheeze, and Minnesota Nice Cream. Bring your kid(s) along too, as they can learn how to recycle old vinyl and even create their own album cover. More info here .

9:15 a.m. - Edison High School Jazz Band

10:30 a.m. - DJ Jake Rudh of Transmission

Noon - Chris Koza

1:15 p.m. - Dusty Heart

2:30 p.m. - Two Harbors

3:45 p.m. - Greg Grease

5:00 p.m. - Why Not

Extreme Noise Records

407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

The punk-focused Lake Street shop will host performances by Color TV and Shapeshifter, and also provide free coffee, soda, baked goods, and veggie dogs. More info here .

Fifth Element

2411 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

The hip-hop shop’s RSD will feature music all afternoon. In addition to RSD exclusives, select Rhymesayers releases will be on sale (50% off CDs, 20% off vinyl). More info here .

1:00 p.m. - Softporecorn (Hosts)

2:00 p.m. - Phillip Saint John

3:00 p.m. - Egypto Knuckles

4:00 p.m. - Christopher Michael Jensen

Flashlight Records

1519 Central Ave. NE, Minneapolis

Named City Pages ’ Best Record Store Day Location 2017 , Flashlight will celebrate this year’s occasion on both Saturday (including a 4 p.m performance by Carnage the Executioner) and Sunday (when used vinyl will be 25% off). More info here.

Hymie’s Vintage Records

3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

As usual, the Hymie’s RSD will take the form of a block party, with free (!) records and musical performances all afternoon. More info here .

11:00 a.m. Charlie Parr

12:00 p.m. Wild Hands

1:30 p.m. Southside Aces

3:00 p.m. Toki Wright & Big Cats

4:30 p.m. Black Widows

6:00 p.m. BLAHA

Know Name Records

6009 Portland Ave., Minneapolis

Know Name’s RSD will double as a celebration of the shop’s 41st anniversary. In-store performers and other specifics are TBA here.

Mill CIty Sound

812 Main St., Hopkins

Enjoy a full day of top-flight local DJs as you shop in Hopkins finest record store. More info here.

DJs:

7:30 a.m. - Ryan - (Canby Spinster)

10:00 a.m. - DJ Jānis (Sugar Pops)

11:00 a.m. - Mason (KFAI - Cruise Control)

noon - Christy Costello (Lady Heat)

1:00 p.m. Glen Leslie (KFAI - Jet Set Planet)

2:00 p.m. Grandpa Joe Klimek (KFAI - Vinyl Voices)

3:00 p.m. Steve Isadore DJ Izzy (KFAI - Pop Shop)

4:00 p.m. Chuck Tomlinson (Radio K - Cosmic Slop)

5:00 p.m. Chris Bengtson (DJ Blue Funk)

Roadrunner Records

4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Aside from live music all afternoon,, Roadrunner will offer special deals: Coupons for future visits will be dispensed with each purchase, and customers who make a purchase of $75 or more will receive a Roadrunner RSD T-shirt while supplies last. More info here .

12:15 Billy & Ernie Batson

1:15 Chris Lynch

2:15 Mere Kats

3:15 Kinda Kinky

4:15 The Carnegies

5:15 Runes Av Vaskeri

Solid State Vinyl Records

4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis