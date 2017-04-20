So say music lovers, the very ones who'll ring in Record Store Day on Saturday, April 22. Shops throughout the Twin Cities are celebrating with exclusive RSD releases (click here to see those), block parties, in-store performances, sales, and much more.

Want deets? We got deets.

Hymie's Vintage Records

3820 E. Lake St., Minneapolis

Block party with live music outside, free records and in-store performances inside. RSVP on Facebook here.

39th Avenue Stage:

11 a.m. Charlie Parr

12:15 p.m. Reina del Cid

1:30 p.m. The Southside Aces

3 p.m. Farewell Milwaukee

4:30 p.m. The Blind Shake

6 p.m. Black Market Brass

Hymie's Stage:

3 p.m. Mike Munson

4:40 p.m. Ben Weaver

6 p.m. Sabyre Rae

8 p.m. Dingus

Electric Fetus

2000 4th Ave. S., Minneapolis

Early arrivers get treated to Peace Coffee, Heggies Pizza, and Glam Doll Donuts. Live music and giveaways throughout the day, plus activities for kiddos. You can pick up coupons for a special Fetus-themed beer from Dangerous Man Brewing Co. RSVP on Facebook here.

10 a.m. DJ Jake Rudh of Transmission

12 p.m. Marah in the Mainsail

1:30 p.m. Sims

3:00 p.m. Flipp

4:30 p.m. Monica LaPlante

Solid State

4022 E. 46th St., Minneapolis

First 50 customers get doughnuts from Rebel Donut Bar. Giveaways and 'sclusies throughout the day; live music from Falcon Arrow and the Drug Budget beginning at 7 p.m. RSVP on Facebook here.

Fifth Element

2411 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis

A "huge" amount of used vinyl selections will be added to the racks. Half off Rhymesayers CDs; 20 percent off Rhymesayers vinyl. RSVP on Facebook here.

1 p.m. Akeena Djkeezy Bronson

2 p.m. Destiny Roberts

3 p.m. DJ Just Nine

4 p.m. Nazeem & Spencer Joles

Know Name Records

6009 Portland Ave., Minneapolis

The throwback south Minneapolis shop is celebrating its 40th anniversary on RSD. RSVP on Facebook here.

1 p.m. Flipp

3 p.m. Mark Stone and Todd Jameson

4 p.m. Chelsea and Jenna from the Von Tramps

Eclipse Records

419 Wabasha St. N., St. Paul

Coupons for a free beer at the Surly taproom, giveaways, live music from Feven Gebrezgi, and 10 percent off local releases from 5:30-6:30 p.m. RSVP on Facebook here.

It Records

13 5th St. NE., Minneapolis

Six sellers will hold a a record collectors' show featuring rare finds. Rare gig posters of the Smiths, Prince, and Jon Spencer Blues Explosion will be given away, and all in-stock posters will be marked down 20 percent. A new 45 collection will be debuted, with each one priced at $2 or three for $5. RSVP on Facebook here.

Flashlight Vinyl

1519 Central Ave. NE., Minneapolis

Did somebody say Best Record Store Day Location? Your pals at City Pages said just that while bestowing the award to Flashlight. This year you can expect free doughnuts from Rebel Donut Bar, the search for THE GOLDEN RECORD (it gets you discounted shoes), pop-up shops, and 25 percent off all used vinyl. RSVP on Facebook here.

Live performers include: Mark Butcher, Egypto Knuckles, Feel Free Hi Fi, Sam Gould, John Hardy, Marlon James, DJ Just Nine, Frank Lyon, Slamdunkapher, Tarik Thornton, Why Not?? Crew, Nola Wick + special guests.

Down in the Valley

8020 Olson Memorial Hwy., Golden Valley

Early birds can score doughnuts/coffee from Totally Baked Donuts. Everyone can admire the new expanded vinyl section at the flagship store in Golden Valley. All three locations are discounting used media by 20 percent and giving away grab-bags and other goodies. Flipp -- these guys are really getting around on RSD! -- will perform at 8 p.m. at the flagship. RSVP on Facebook here.

Dead Media

330 E. 25th St., Minneapolis

'Sclusies, deals, and live music at the Seward shop. RSVP on Facebook here.

Bands:

Kitten Forever

Black Panties

Waveless

Larry Wish & His Guys

Ahem

The Florists

Brendan Wells Plant Music

DJs:

Devata Daun

Carpe Dimesack

Mason Butler

Alex Uhrich

Barley Brothers Records

783 Raymond Ave., St. Paul

Twenty percent off everything in the store, plus an afternoon set from the Suburbs. RSVP on Facebook here.

12 p.m. Winona Forever

1 p.m. Adam J Kiesling Music and Whatnot

2 p.m. The 99ers

3 p.m. The Suburbs

4 p.m. Lucid VanGuard

5 p.m. Buffalo Sleeper

6 p.m. Miss Becky Kapell and the Fat 6

Roadrunner Records

4304 Nicollet Ave., Minneapolis

Free specialty T-shirt with $75 purchase, coupons with every purchase, "an absolute mother-lode of ‘60s garage & psych, ‘70s-‘80s punk, loads of local rarities and a veritable bonanza of bluegrass," $2 bargain bin, and grilling/live tunes/brews on the patio. RSVP on Facebook here.

12:15-1 p.m. John Magnuson & Mike Crabtree

1:15-2 p.m. Runes AV Vaskeri

2:15-3 p.m. Ye Ye Pow

3:15-4 p.m. Mighty Mofos

4:15-5 p.m. Mountain Rulers

5:15-6 p.m. Whale in the Thames

Caydence Records & Coffee

900 Payne Ave., St. Paul

Sidewalk sale featuring music, art, and books. Food, drink, and live music. RSVP on Facebook here.

12 p.m. Alexander Kurt Tulp

1 p.m. Michael McGarthwaite

1:45 p.m. Abhi Ananda

2:30 p.m. Ash St John

3:15 p.m. Mike Midwestern

4 p.m. Ryan Traster Music

5 p.m. Black Ramen

6 p.m. Mr submissive

7 p.m. Pleasure Wounds

8 p.m. Night Of Joy

Extreme Noise

407 W. Lake St., Minneapolis

Free pastries, coffee, veggie dogs, and soda. Markdowns on records; grab-bags and coupons for purchases over $100. Live music from Geiger Counter and Citric Dummies beginning at 1 p.m. RSVP on Facebook here.