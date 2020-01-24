R&B star Kehlani to headline memorial benefit show for Lexii Alijai

On Thursday, friends and family of Alijai announced a memorial benefit concert set for February 19 at First Avenue, plus the launch of scholarship fund in her name. Oakland R&B star Kehlani, who collaborated with Alijai on 2015's "Jealous," will headline alongside TBA "special guests." Tickets ($35) went on sale Friday morning via First Ave.

Created in conjunction with St. Paul Central High School Foundation's Heiruspecs Scholarship, the Lexii Alijai Scholarship is currently crowd-funding $30,000 to help young local musicians (you can donate here; show proceeds will also benefit the scholarship).

LEXII ALIJAI DAY IN MINNEAPOLIS MN. TICKETS UP TOMORROW 9 AM. ALL PROCEEDS TO HER FAMILY & FOUNDATION. pic.twitter.com/liKzI8SqDR — Kehlani (@Kehlani) January 23, 2020

"Lexii was on such a clear trajectory -- there was an excitement in the air to witness her very intentionally reaching for her dreams, with the determination to push herself to achieve them," writes DJ/producer Booka B, who taught Alijai at St. Paul's Creative Arts Secondary School. "About a year ago she reached out to ask if she could call me, that she had some exciting news. She’d just gotten back from L.A. where she’d been surprised with a visit to meet with Dr. Dre and his team at his studio. I was shocked and impressed, and of course happy for her, but also not surprised. She made that happen. I think we all believed that in time she could make anything happen."

