Raz B goes to jail, B2K show goes on

The singer for the TRL-era boy band, whose nostalgia tour comes to Minneapolis tonight, was arrested in the downtown Minneapolis parking ramp at the old Macy’s early this morning and faces possible charges of domestic assault, TMZ reports.

Target Center has confirmed that the concert will proceed as scheduled. But it is unlikely that Raz B, born De'Mario Monte Thornton, will be on the stage with Omarion, J-Boog, and Lil' Fizz.

“The Hennepin County Attorney's Office can take as long as Friday before charging Thornton or releasing him pending further investigation of what police say was an assault involving strangulation occurring about 3:10 a.m. in a downtown parking ramp on S. 8th Street between LaSalle and Hennepin avenues,” according to the Star Tribune.

Formed in 1998, B2K released their self-titled debut in 2002 and achieved their highest chart success that year with the single "Bump Bump Bump." The group split in 2004. They announced their reunion, dubbed the Millennium Tour, last December.

Raz B threatened to quit the tour shortly after it began last month, citing safety concerns, but chose to continue on. There are 10 more dates scheduled after tonight’s show.