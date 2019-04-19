That was the plan, but Scott never showed up.

So PJAM slapped him with a lawsuit for breach of contract. Scott, meanwhile, countersued, saying PJAM never sent him a confirmed travel itinerary and didn't have the money to fulfill the contract anyway.

This week, a jury decided in PJAM's favor. Scott was ordered to pay nearly $383,000 for blowing off the show. His attorney, Howard King, told TMZ that the outcome was “disappointing,” but “far less than the seven-figure demands made by the promoters.” Besides, this isn’t over.

“We believe the verdict will be substantially reduced or overturned in the subsequent proceedings,” he said.

It’s still not clear why Scott bailed in the first place for the show during Super Bowl festivities. Internet speculators and jilted fans thought it might have been because of the birth of his daughter, Stormi, mere days before the event. (Stormi’s mother is reality TV star and socialite Kylie Jenner).

A “source close to [Scott]” told TMZ it was actually because of “weather and logistics” – a plausible excuse for a Minnesota gig in February. Butt PJAM argued that he simply “refused to show up to the event.” He did, on the other hand, show up to other scheduled appearances on Super Bowl Sunday.

PJAM’s attorney told TMZ that his client felt “vindicated.” But don’t feel too bad for Scott just yet. He just came off his 55-stop Astroworld Tour, which made him millions.