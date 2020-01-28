Rapper Lexii Alijai died of fentanyl, alcohol overdose

Alijai (real name: Alexis Lynch) died of "mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity," according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, which released its findings on Lynch's death Monday night. Lynch had spent the previous night celebrating New Year's Eve, and was in a seventh-floor room at Loews Hotel in downtown Minneapolis when emergency responders arrived.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call had been led to believe Lynch had taken Percocet, a painkiller, according to the Star Tribune.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid used medicinally and recreationally, has been blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths in recent years, including Prince's.

Attempts to resuscitate Lynch failed, and her time of death is listed as 10:36 a.m., January 1. A native of St. Paul, Lynch went to Creative Arts Secondary School and Como Park High School, and most recently lived with her mom, Jessica Owen, in Burnsville.

Friends and family remembered Lynch in a five-day ceremony—Lynch has Lakota heritage through her mother—and last week First Avenue announced a February 19 benefit concert in her honor.

R&B artist Kehlani, who had featured Lynch as a guest collaborator and used her as an opening act, will headline the show, with "special guests" also featured. (Click here for ticketing information.) Owen, Lynch's mother, has said a posthumous Lexii Alijai album could be ready for release in time for the February 19 concert, which would've been Lynch's 22nd birthday.