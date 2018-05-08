The superstar MC announced his 34-date KOD Tour on Tuesday morning, including a September 19 date set for Target Center. Opening is androgynously fantastic trap star Young Thug, who you should not mistake for local rapper Allan Kingdom. Cole, 33, is touring in support of his latest album, last month's KOD, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts (Post Malone and Keith Urban knocked it down to No. 3 this week).

Tickets to the Target Center gig -- $39.50-$99.50 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday via the venue box office and LiveNation.com. Amex cardholders (Tuesday through Friday) and Spotify subscribers (Friday) can take advantage of pre-sale opportunities.

J. Cole was "powerful" and "impassioned" last year at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, according to our critic. As you'll notice in the above photo, Cole performed at the 2015 edition of Soundset, the Rhymesayers-organized, Minnesota-anchored hip-hop fest that'll return with Migos, Logic, and Erykah Badu in just a few weeks.

Here's the Kevin Hart-featuring music video for KOD single "ATM."

And here's J. Cole's full KOD Tour itinerary.

Aug 9 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena

Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center*

Aug 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Aug 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Aug 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*

Aug 22 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU

Aug 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

Aug 29 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena

Sep 2 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Sep 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sep 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Sep 10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

Sept 12 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*

Sep 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Sep 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sep 18 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena

Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sep 25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sep 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sep 28 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

Oct 4 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre

Oct 5 – Montreal – Bell Centre

Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Oct 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*

Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

*Young Thug not performing