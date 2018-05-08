Rap superstar J. Cole is coming to Minneapolis
J. Cole, mainstream hip-hop's resident woke hero, is coming to Minneapolis.
The superstar MC announced his 34-date KOD Tour on Tuesday morning, including a September 19 date set for Target Center. Opening is androgynously fantastic trap star Young Thug, who you should not mistake for local rapper Allan Kingdom. Cole, 33, is touring in support of his latest album, last month's KOD, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts (Post Malone and Keith Urban knocked it down to No. 3 this week).
Tickets to the Target Center gig -- $39.50-$99.50 -- go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday via the venue box office and LiveNation.com. Amex cardholders (Tuesday through Friday) and Spotify subscribers (Friday) can take advantage of pre-sale opportunities.
J. Cole was "powerful" and "impassioned" last year at St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center, according to our critic. As you'll notice in the above photo, Cole performed at the 2015 edition of Soundset, the Rhymesayers-organized, Minnesota-anchored hip-hop fest that'll return with Migos, Logic, and Erykah Badu in just a few weeks.
Here's the Kevin Hart-featuring music video for KOD single "ATM."
And here's J. Cole's full KOD Tour itinerary.
Aug 9 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
Aug 11 – Tampa, FL – Amelia Arena
Aug 12 – Atlanta, GA – Infinite Energy Center*
Aug 14 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Aug 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Aug 17 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Aug 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena*
Aug 22 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl SDSU
Aug 24 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
Aug 29 – Oakland, CA – Oracle Arena
Sep 2 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena
Sep 4 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Sep 5 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sep 7 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sep 8 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Sep 10 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
Sept 12 – Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena*
Sep 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Sep 17 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep 18 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Sep 19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar’s Arena
Sep 22 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sep 25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sep 26 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sep 28 – University Park, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 1 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
Oct 4 – Toronto – Air Canada Centre
Oct 5 – Montreal – Bell Centre
Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Oct 8 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena*
Oct 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
*Young Thug not performing
