Rap star Master P lives in Minnesota now

The "Make 'Em Say Uhh!" hitmaker and two of his sons, prep basketball stars Hercy and Mercy, recently relocated from Hollywood to the Twin Cities, KARE 11 reports.

“We have a family member that got sick so we have family in Minnesota. A lot of people don't know that,” the real-life Percy Miller, 49, told KARE. “We decided to come to Minnesota to take care of one of our family members and here we are.”

"I like the cold, so like the snow... I'm getting used to it," chimed in Hercy, who hooped at Target Center on Saturday as his Minnehaha Academy Redhawks took on the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, who feature the sons of NBA superstars LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. Both Miller boys have transferred to Minnehaha Academy, the Minneapolis school where their friend, Jalen Suggs, has won three straight state basketball championships and become a top college recruit.

"In my household you have to have good grades, great grades, or you're not playing sports," Master P told KARE. "Because we want to build generational wealth, we don't want to be just running up a basketball court."

At the height of his music career in the late '90s, Master P worked tirelessly to forge his own NBA career, eventually inking preseason contracts with the Charlotte Hornets and the Toronto Raptors. One of his other sons, rapper/actor Romeo, played college ball at USC.

These days, Master P is something of a finance guru. The New Orleans-launched mogul, who's worth an estimated $250 million, offers a seminar called MasterClass Millionaire Mastery Business & Marketing Conference. Tickets start at $247 (one day, no lunch with Mr. Miller) and run to $2,495 (two days, plus lunch with Mr. Miller). Master P seems eager to share his wealth wisdom with his new hometown.

"While I'm here, I want to be that sponge for people in the community, especially African-American kids that don't understand financial literacy," the No Limit Records honcho told KARE. "I feel that God saved my life and spared my life for a purpose."

Master P's move to Minnesota marks our state's second seemingly random acquisition of a '90s rap icon. Back in 2015, Sisqo, the man behind underrated hit "Thong Song," moved to the sleepy suburb of Maple Grove.

"No thongs out here!" he informed Northwest Community Television.

Take us out, freshly minted Minnesotan Master P.