Random-ass Florida Georgia Line/Nelly/Backstreet Boys lineup headed for Target Field

Look no further than Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. That's where bro-country heavyweights Florida Georgia Line, pop-rap star Nelly, and boy-band icons Backstreet Boys will all perform together ... for some reason.

The Florida Georgia Line/Nelly tour was announced last month, though the inclusion of Backstreet Boys and the Target Field date were revealed Tuesday. Ticket details are TBA.

So yeah ... why? All three acts are certainly popular (or at least were popular), and maybe that's the only thread required. Beyond that, you've got contemporary country radio's bro-iest export (FGL) joining forces with a '00s-era rap hitmaker (Nelly) and a group of '90s heartthrobs (BSB).

There are connections aplenty. In 2013, Nashville's executive boardrooms conspired to put Nelly on the remix of FGL's mega-hit "Cruise," thus branding the song across key demographics. Last year, FGL released "God, Your Mama, and Me," a collab with BSB.

Backstreet Boys only signed on for three dates of “The Smooth Tour" -- Minneapolis, Boston (July 7), and Chicago (August 12).

A super-hyped Billy Joel show goes down at Target Field the night before FGL/Nelly/BSB. Your Minnesota Twins will be fresh off the July 8 All-Star break and doing battle against the A's in Oakland.

Click here to read our exploration of bro-country during the 2015 Luke Bryan/Florida Georgia Line blowout at TCF Bank Stadium. And here's a mini-documentary on the origin of "Cruise" followed by the music video: