Rage Against the Machine reunion hits Target Center in May

So it’s an opportune time for Rage Against the Machine to get back on the road. The premier rap-rock revolutionaries of the ’90s had already announced several festival dates and teased the idea of a bigger tour. Today, they finally announced those additional dates, including a May 11 show at Target Center.

It'll be RATM's first Twin Cities date since 2008, when they not only played Target Center but got involved in a little protest in St. Paul agains the Republican National Convention.

Opening will be the equally enraged and machine-resistant duo Run the Jewels. El-P and Killer Mike are no strangers to the Twin Cities, though this will make a little more sense than when they opened for Lorde at the Xcel.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. through Ticketmaster and the Target Center box office.

Rage Against the Machine: 2020 Tour

March 26 — El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

March 28 — Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

March 30 — Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

April 10 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 — Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 21 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

April 25 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

April 28 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 1 — Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

May 3 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 5 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 7 — Winnipeg, MB @ Bell MTS Place

May 9 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 11 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

May 16 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

May 19 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

May 23 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

June 19 — Dover, DE @ Firefly

July 10 — East Troy, WI @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 13 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

July 17 — Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

July 18 — Festival d’Été de Québec @ Festival d’Été de Québec

July 21 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 27 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

July 29 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 31 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

August 2 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

August 4 — Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

August 7 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

August 28 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

August 30 — Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

September 1 — Paris, France @ Rock En Seine Festival

September 4 — Stradbally Laois, Ireland @ Electric Picnic Festival

September 6 — Berlin, Germany @ Lollapalooza Berlin Festival

September 8 — Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

September 10 — Krakow, Poland @ Tauron Arena

