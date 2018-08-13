Radiohead's Thom Yorke announces Minneapolis solo show, his first Minnesota gig since '97
Titanic was Hollywood's biggest blockbuster, the Green Bay Packers were Super Bowl champs, and Dolly the Sheep was the talk of the cloning world. The year, of course, was 1997 -- aka the year Radiohead played Minneapolis' State Theatre, their most recent Minnesota show.
Local fans still have to wait for an encore performance from the beloved U.K. rockers, but Monday brought news of the next-best-thing: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will perform solo at Northrop Auditorium on December 6. Tickets to the Minneapolis show -- $33-$58; limit four per customer -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via Northrop's box office and website. London cellist/producer Oliver Coates is scheduled to open.
Yorke's tour is a collaborative venture with longtime producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. Together, they'll perform cuts from Yorke's solo discography, The Eraser (2006) and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (2014), as well as Atoms For Peace's Amok (2013). "Should be an immersive, audio/visual delight," promises Erik Thompson, City Pages' resident Radiohead mega-fan.
Sadly, Dolly won't be able to attend, as the world's first cloned mammal died in 2003. RIP Dolly!
Need more localized Radiohead content? Check out our interview with drummer Philip Selway, who played the Walker Art Center last year. Asked whether Radiohead will play Minnesota anytime soon, Selway played coy, though he did respond favorably to Thompson's attempt at breakfast bribery.
Here's the full itinerary for Yorke's just-announced U.S. tour:
November 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
November 24 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
November 26 & 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
November 30 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center
December 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre
December 2 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre
December 4 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
December 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
December 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at University of Minnesota
December 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
December 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
December 11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
December 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
December 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
December 17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
December 19 & 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum
December 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan