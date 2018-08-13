Radiohead's Thom Yorke announces Minneapolis solo show, his first Minnesota gig since '97

Local fans still have to wait for an encore performance from the beloved U.K. rockers, but Monday brought news of the next-best-thing: Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke will perform solo at Northrop Auditorium on December 6. Tickets to the Minneapolis show -- $33-$58; limit four per customer -- go on sale 10 a.m. Friday via Northrop's box office and website. London cellist/producer Oliver Coates is scheduled to open.

Yorke's tour is a collaborative venture with longtime producer Nigel Godrich and visual artist Tarik Barri. Together, they'll perform cuts from Yorke's solo discography, The Eraser (2006) and Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes (2014), as well as Atoms For Peace's Amok (2013). "Should be an immersive, audio/visual delight," promises Erik Thompson, City Pages' resident Radiohead mega-fan.

Sadly, Dolly won't be able to attend, as the world's first cloned mammal died in 2003. RIP Dolly!

Need more localized Radiohead content? Check out our interview with drummer Philip Selway, who played the Walker Art Center last year. Asked whether Radiohead will play Minnesota anytime soon, Selway played coy, though he did respond favorably to Thompson's attempt at breakfast bribery.

Here's the full itinerary for Yorke's just-announced U.S. tour:

November 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

November 24 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

November 26 & 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

November 30 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center

December 1 – Cleveland, OH @ Keybank State Theatre

December 2 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Cathedral Theatre

December 4 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

December 5 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

December 6 – Minneapolis, MN @ Northrop at University of Minnesota

December 8 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

December 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

December 11 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

December 13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

December 15 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

December 17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

December 19 & 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum

December 22 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan