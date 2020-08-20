Radio K airplay favorite or totally made-up song? A quiz!
This morning I was doing some online research (not a euphemism) and happened to check out Radio K's Hitlist, the chart where the U of M station collects its top seven songs for the past week.
Although I am far from college-aged, I do pride myself on being a gentleman of broad culture. So I was a little dismayed at how few of the bands and songs I recognized. Could it be that I (I!?) am out of touch?
But then I thought, "The internet is surely full of people even less 'with' 'it' than I am. Why not force them to join me in bemoaning our ignorance?"
And so: a quiz!
I quickly jotted down seven fake bands with fake song titles, and mixed them up with the Radio K playlist. Can you pick out which are real songs that hip collegiates can't get enough of and which are totally made up? You can find the answers here.
SOKO - Being Sad Is Not a Crime
GAMER GIRL - I’m Not Crying (You’re Crying)
TWITCH BITCH - (Be Kind) Please Rewind
BASEBALL GAME - See You Tomorrow
VIDEO AGE - Maybe Just Once
SHIN SPLINT - Not One More Boy
SKULLCRUSHER - Place and Plans
CAT ARMS - Left on Read
NATE PRIM - Candles
COCO - Last of Loving
CHILDHOOD AGATE - All Yearned Out
SIGH YOUNG - Gap Year
HOCKEY DAD - In This State
COREY FLOOD - Honey