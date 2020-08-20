comScore
City Pages

Radio K airplay favorite or totally made-up song? A quiz!

Thursday, August 20, 2020 by Keith Harris in Music
It's Shin Splint! Or is it Baseball Game?

It's Shin Splint! Or is it Baseball Game? Bandcamp

This morning I was doing some online research (not a euphemism) and happened to check out Radio K's Hitlist, the chart where the U of M station collects its top seven songs for the past week.

Although I am far from college-aged, I do pride myself on being a gentleman of broad culture. So I was a little dismayed at how few of the bands and songs I recognized. Could it be that I (I!?) am out of touch? 

But then I thought, "The internet is surely full of people even less 'with' 'it' than I am. Why not force them to join me in bemoaning our ignorance?" 

And so: a quiz!

I quickly jotted down seven fake bands with fake song titles, and mixed them up with the Radio K playlist. Can you pick out which are real songs that hip collegiates can't get enough of and which are totally made up? You can find the answers here

SOKO - Being Sad Is Not a Crime
GAMER GIRL - I’m Not Crying (You’re Crying)
TWITCH BITCH - (Be Kind) Please Rewind
BASEBALL GAME - See You Tomorrow 
VIDEO AGE - Maybe Just Once
SHIN SPLINT - Not One More Boy
SKULLCRUSHER - Place and Plans
CAT ARMS - Left on Read
NATE PRIM - Candles
COCO - Last of Loving
CHILDHOOD AGATE - All Yearned Out
SIGH YOUNG - Gap Year
HOCKEY DAD - In This State
COREY FLOOD - Honey
 

Comments

More from Music