Radio K airplay favorite or totally made-up song? A quiz!

Although I am far from college-aged, I do pride myself on being a gentleman of broad culture. So I was a little dismayed at how few of the bands and songs I recognized. Could it be that I (I!?) am out of touch?

But then I thought, "The internet is surely full of people even less 'with' 'it' than I am. Why not force them to join me in bemoaning our ignorance?"

And so: a quiz!

I quickly jotted down seven fake bands with fake song titles, and mixed them up with the Radio K playlist. Can you pick out which are real songs that hip collegiates can't get enough of and which are totally made up? You can find the answers here.

SOKO - Being Sad Is Not a Crime

GAMER GIRL - I’m Not Crying (You’re Crying)

TWITCH BITCH - (Be Kind) Please Rewind

BASEBALL GAME - See You Tomorrow

VIDEO AGE - Maybe Just Once

SHIN SPLINT - Not One More Boy

SKULLCRUSHER - Place and Plans

CAT ARMS - Left on Read

NATE PRIM - Candles

COCO - Last of Loving

CHILDHOOD AGATE - All Yearned Out

SIGH YOUNG - Gap Year

HOCKEY DAD - In This State

COREY FLOOD - Honey

