At 600 N. 1st Ave., President Donald Trump will toss rhetorical chum toward the hooting MAGA masses at Target Center, a reelection rally that's sparking massive protests, Twitter beefs with Mayor Jacob Frey, and questions about who's picking up the bill.

Down the street at 701 N. 1st Ave., First Avenue plans to carry on with its scheduled rock shows -- prolific San Francisco garage-rockers Oh Sees in the Mainroom, Maryland punk/reggae band Ballyhoo! in 7th Street Entry -- with a bonus act of charitable protest. As a rebuke of Trump, the venue announced it will donate all of tomorrow evening's profits, including those from the Depot Tavern, to Planned Parenthood.

“While we are not a political organization, First Avenue has hosted candidates and events across the political spectrum and supports diversity of thought. However, the actions and policies of this administration are in direct conflict to our core values," First Ave CEO Dayna Frank says in a statement. "First Avenue believes in radical inclusivity; every person needs to be treated with dignity, respect, and professionalism. Our mission statement explicitly outlines First Avenue’s goal of fostering a unique, diverse, and innovative cultural environment."

Frank went on to praise Planned Parenthood for providing "equal access to health care for all." Trump, on the other hand, has pledged to defund the reproductive health care nonprofit.

Take us out, Oh Sees!