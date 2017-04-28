'Purple Rain' reissue details announced

Prince himself entered into the deal with his old label/sparring partner that made this release possible prior to his death, an event that has almost certainly sped the process along.

The classic album’s nine original tracks have been remastered, and the tracklist that Variety leaked last week for the unreleased material on the “deluxe” edition was accurate. The deluxe bonus disc includes eleven tracks recorded during the Purple Rain era. Pre-order the reissue and you get an advance download of “Electric Intercourse.”

If you really want to splurge, a “deluxe expanded” edition includes not just the original material and the unreleased tracks, but a disc of single edits, remixes, extended versions, and b-sides, including the essential tracks “17 Days” and “Erotic City.” This edition also includes a DVD of a 1985 concert at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York.

Purple Rain is officially the third best Prince album, and in another two months we’ll finally get to listen to decent CD version.

Finally.

PURPLE RAIN DELUXE



Disc One: Original Album (2015 Paisley Park Remaster)

1. Let's Go Crazy

2. Take Me With U

3. The Beautiful Ones

4. Computer Blue

5. Darling Nikki

6. When Doves Cry

7. I Would Die 4 U

8. Baby I'm A Star

9. Purple Rain



Disc Two: From The Vault & Previously Unreleased

1. The Dance Electric

2. Love And Sex

3. Computer Blue ("Hallway Speech" version)

4. Electric Intercourse (studio)

5. Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden

6. Possessed (1983 version)

7. Wonderful Ass

8. Velvet Kitty Cat

9. Katrina's Paper Dolls

10. We Can Fuck

11. Father's Song





PURPLE RAIN DELUXE - EXPANDED EDITION



Includes Disc One and Disc Two as Listed Above



Disc Three: Single Edits & B-Sides

1. When Doves Cry (edit)

2. 17 Days

3. Let's Go Crazy (edit)

4. Let's Go Crazy (Special Dance Mix)

5. Erotic City

6. Erotic City ("Make Love Not War Erotic City Come Alive")

7. Purple Rain (edit)

8. God

9. God (Love Theme From Purple Rain)

10. Another Lonely Christmas

11. Another Lonely Christmas (extended version)

12. I Would Die 4 U (edit)

13. I Would Die 4 U (extended version)

14. Baby I'm A Star (edit)

15. Take Me With U (edit)



DVD: Prince And The Revolution, Live at the Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY, March 30, 1985

1. Let's Go Crazy

2. Delirious

3. 1999

4. Little Red Corvette

5. Take Me With U

6. Do Me, Baby

7. Irresistible Bitch

8. Possessed

9. How Come U Don't Call Me Anymore?

10. Let's Pretend We're Married

11. International Lover

12. God

13. Computer Blue

14. Darling Nikki

15. The Beautiful Ones

16. When Doves Cry

17. I Would Die 4 U

18. Baby I'm A Star

19. Purple Rain