Punk Christmas, neon sacrilege, and communist hand dancing in this week’s Top 5 MN music videos

With a Hanukkah kicking off yesterday and a midweek Christmas on the horizon, it’s hard to imagine anyone is really paying attention to anything this week. In fact, we’re publishing Local Frames a day early this week just to try and skirt the holiday stagnation. Let’s hope works, because these five videos are deserving of the last bit of attention you can manage before slipping off into a week of ham and tinsel.

Left Unread – “Punk Rock X-Mas”

It’s Christmas, after all, so let’s celebrate with Left Unread’s antisocial Christmas carol “Punk Rock X-Mas.” For the video, the Rochester punks give a little kid a toy six-shooter and let him run loose in a very obvious metaphor for a certain recently impeached dickwad. If you have one of those families divided along party lines, the song’s rousing chant of “I wanna sit right here and hear your holiday cheers / I wanna drink fifty beers with all of Santa's reindeer” will resonate deeply. Christ Christensen directs.

Partition – “And a Bruise Can Come from Good Times Too”

Partition describe their sound as “where violence meets pleasure,” and what better way to bring that to life than to show lead singer Taylor Nice curled up on their knees with a bloody nose and a mischievous smile? That’s the opening image of the lyric video for “And a Bruise Can Come from Good Times Too,” which quickly cuts to a gilded statue of the Virgin Mary with the same affliction. This is not a Christmas video, folks. It’s more subdued than the band’s zombified debut, but this landing Partition on the Naughty List for sure. Debut album Prodigal Gun is out in January.

Fragile Canyons – “Here It Is”

In November, Fragile Canyons dropped their latest EP, the simply titled Here It Is. The title track is an opaque ballad whose anti-capitalist message gets lost in the gorgeous melody. Now “Here It Is” comes with a band-directed video that visualizes the song’s class struggle. In classic Fertile Croutons, uh, I mean Fragile Canyons style, there’s plenty of humor. Watch ‘til at least 1:35, where you get to see a silhouette of singer Andy Engstrom do just the littlest pelvic thrust.

Lydia Liza and Big Cats ft. Chance York – “I Am Only The”

If you liked Lydia Liza’s recent solo album, you’re going to love her upcoming team-up with Big Cats. The singer/producer duo invited rapper Chance York to RiverRock Studios to introduce their project in video form. “I Am Only The” was filmed on the spot by Munro Video, but the camera work makes the studio feel magical. Like the three have gathered to divine music from the very elements. Oh Boy releases on January 31 with a show at the 7th St. Entry. Talia Knight, K.Raydio, and Dwynell Roland open.

Floodwater Angel – “Asparagus”

St. Paul glam-rock band Floodwater Angel are are mainly known for their live shows, which are a whirlwind of glitter and confetti. Translating that absurd euphoria into a music video is no simple task. But director Aiden Joseph James pulls off some magic in the new video for “Asparagus.” Barnyard creeps, dessert asparagus, snow dicks, bodypainted therapists—it’s all there in this truly mad vision of escapism.

Dream of seeing your video appear in Local Frames? Email writer Jerard Fagerberg at [email protected]