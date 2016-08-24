Prince's Paisley Park to open for daily tours Oct. 6

That news arrived Wednesday via a press release from Bremer Bank, which is overseeing the estate of the late music icon. In corporation with Bremer, Prince's family made the decision to "realize Prince's long-term vision for the property" located in Chanhassen, Minnesota. Prince Rogers Nelson was discovered dead of a drug overdose April 21 at Paisley.

"Opening Paisley Park is something that Prince always wanted to do and was actively working on," Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, said in the press release. "Only a few hundred people have had the rare opportunity to tour the estate during his lifetime. Now, fans from around the world will be able to experience Prince's world for the first time as we open the doors to this incredible place."

Fans will likely be guided through the performance stage, recording studio, and rehearsal rooms of the 65,000-square-foot compound, according to the press release. Thousands of pieces of Prince memorabilia will also be on display.

Minnesota Public Radio notes that management for the Paisley Park site will involve Graceland Holdings, the same company that oversees Elvis' famed estate.

Prince, who opened Paisley in 1987, once told friends he hoped to transform the space into a museum.

Tickets for guided 70-minute tours -- $38.50-$100 -- go on sale 2 p.m. Friday via this website. Also on Friday: "Unite in Purple" day at the Minnesota State Fair.