Variety is reporting that Prince’s estate will release an album of material from his storied vault in June. Originals will collect the demo versions of 15 Prince-penned songs that were recorded by other artists, 14 of which are unreleased. (“Nothing Compares 2 U” was already exhumed in 2018.)

Prince spent much of the ’80s writing more great songs than he could release under his own name, so he farmed them out to proteges, affiliates, and other performers. Some of the songs he gave away you know for sure: “Manic Monday,” “The Glamorous Life,” “Jungle Love.” Others might be well off your Princedar, like Taja Sevelle’s “Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?” or “You’re My Love,” recorded by Kenny Rogers.





Hmm, that's not very good! Maybe Prince's version is better.

Though most of the demos are unreleased, they might sound familiar. In many cases, artists recorded their own vocals over his tracks, even using his original vocal as a guide.

Originals will be available on Tidal, the Betamax of streaming services, on June 7, which is Prince’s birthday. Two weeks later, on June 21, which is not Prince's birthday, the music will be made available for streaming and download elsewhere, and released in physical formats.

Here’s the tracklist, along with the original artist in parentheses and the date of Prince’s recording in brackets.

1. “Sex Shooter” (Apollonia 6) [1983]

2. “Jungle Love” (The Time) [1983]

3. “Manic Monday” (The Bangles) [1984]

4. “Noon Rendezvous” (Sheila E.) [1984]

5. “Make-Up” (Vanity 6) [1981]

6. “100 MPH” (Mazarati) [1984]

7. “You’re My Love” (Kenny Rogers) [1982]

8. “Holly Rock” (Sheila E.) [1985]

9. "Baby, You’re a Trip" (Jill Jones) [1982]

10. "The Glamorous Life" (Sheila E.) [1983]

11. "Gigolos Get Lonely Too" (The Time) [1982]

12. "Love… Thy Will Be Done" (Martika) [1991]

13. "Dear Michaelangelo" (Sheila E.) [1985]

14. "Wouldn’t You Love to Love Me?" (Taja Sevelle) [1981]

15. "Nothing Compares 2 U" (The Family) [1984]