Prince's albums, ranked best to worst
Fine. Here's an internet-friendly ranking of every album of original studio material Prince made commercially available during his lifetime -- all 32 of 'em.
But really, you should go back and read our complete album guide.
1. Sign o’ the Times
2. Dirty Mind
3. Purple Rain
4. The Gold Experience
5. 1999
6. Parade
7. Controversy
8. 3121
9. The Black Album
10. Emancipation
11. Love Symbol Album
12. Lovesexy
13. Graffiti Bridge
14. Diamonds and Pearls
15. Batman
16. Musicology
17. Chaos and Disorder
18. Planet Earth
19. Prince
20. Around the World in a Day
21. Come
22. Art Official Age
23. The Vault: Old Friends for Sale
24. HITnRUN Phase Two
25. For You
26. HITnRUN Phase One
27. The Rainbow Children
28. Crystal Ball/The Truth
29. Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic
30. Lotusflow3r /MPLSound
31. Plectrumelectrum
32. N.E.W.S.
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content