Prince's albums, ranked best to worst

Fine. Here's an internet-friendly ranking of every album of original studio material Prince made commercially available during his lifetime -- all 32 of 'em.

1. Sign o’ the Times

2. Dirty Mind

3. Purple Rain

4. The Gold Experience

5. 1999

6. Parade

7. Controversy

8. 3121

9. The Black Album

10. Emancipation

11. Love Symbol Album

12. Lovesexy

13. Graffiti Bridge

14. Diamonds and Pearls

15. Batman

16. Musicology

17. Chaos and Disorder

18. Planet Earth

19. Prince

20. Around the World in a Day

21. Come

22. Art Official Age

23. The Vault: Old Friends for Sale

24. HITnRUN Phase Two

25. For You

26. HITnRUN Phase One

27. The Rainbow Children

28. Crystal Ball/The Truth

29. Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic

30. Lotusflow3r /MPLSound

31. Plectrumelectrum

32. N.E.W.S.