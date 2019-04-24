Even as other posthumous Prince-related news and events keep coming steadily (whether it’s the Timberwolves’ Prince-inspired uniforms introduced during the 2018-19 season, or the official announcement of the forthcoming memoir The Beautiful Ones), April 2019 is busy with functions in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and, of course, Paisley Park.

From the splurge that is the four-day celebration at that Chanhassen Prince HQ to relatively modest single-day functions, read on for a list of options if you’re interested in a Princely venture over the coming days.

Wednesday 4.24

Prince Legacy Tours @ Capri Theater

In the first week of January 1979, Capri Theater became the site of Prince’s first concert as a solo artist. Photographer Greg Helgeson was there to capture it, and his photos are on display at these self-guided tours of the North Minneapolis venue. Through Friday. More info here .

New Power Generation Meet and Greet @ Moxy Uptown

Before their show at Fine Line Music Cafe, Prince’s band from 1990 to 2013, New Power Generation, will have this separate meet and greet. No cover; attendees receive an NPG book bag with “a few fun items.” More info here .

Official Paisley 5 & Dime Celebration Kickoff Party @ Gluek’s Restaurant & Bar

Featuring performances by local artists Lukame and Tracey Black Project, this party ahead of the full-on Celebration 2019 raises funds for former New Power Generation singer and keyboardist Rosie Gaines, who has been battling different health issues for the last several years. More info here .

Remembering Prince @ Carver County Library

Carver County Library will host Heidi Vader, founder of the nonprofit Purple Playground, and PP board member Willie Adams discussing Prince’s philanthropy and “legacy of positivity.” More info here .

Thursday 4.25

Celebration 2019 @ Paisley Park (multiple days)

Once again, head to Paisley Park for what's easily the biggest (and most expensive way) to remember Prince, featuring dozens of guest speakers, performances, and more. Through April 28th. More info here .

Sound 80 Studio Tour: Dylan, Digital, Punk and a Young Prince

Music historian Kristen Zschomler will lead the tour of Studio 80 and its imprint on Minnesota music, from the Blood on the Tracks sessions Dylan recorded to the studio knowledge a 19-year-old Prince acquired. Also April 29. More info here.

Prince Inspired Henna & Coloring Party

Self-explanatory—and “kid-friendly”! More info here .

Friday 4.26

Prince: In Concert and on the Big Screen, presented by Paisley Park @ The Armory

Last year’s inaugural “Prince: In Concert and on the Big Screen” event was at Target Center. This year’s edition, held at the Armory, might not be quite as spectacular, but it aims to recapture the same energy as 2018 through a combination of never-before-released audio, video, and live, Prince-affiliated musicians. More info here .

Prince Rooftop Celebration: A Purple Dance Party @ Union Rooftop

Sometime Prince DJ Larry Peace promises to spin songs ranging from the Purple One’s signature hits to deep cuts. More info here .

Saturday 4.27

The Dance Electric 4 - Ol’ Skool Company @ Icehouse

Longtime Paisley Park resident DJ Dudley spins at this one. More info here .

Love 2 the 9’s: An Intimate Evening Celebrating the Music of Prince @ The Parkway Theater

This gig from Collins Live Mpls—featuring singer Julius Collins and keyboardist Tommy Barbarella— is billed as a “unique night of storytelling, memories, and the music of Prince.” More info here .

New Power Generation, Featuring the Music of Prince @ Fine Line Music Cafe