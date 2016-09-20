Prince tribute tickets sold out instantly -- here's what you'll pay on the secondary market

So now, we turn our attention to ticket-reselling websites like StubHub, where secondary market forces will determine the laissez-faire worth of passes to see Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Chaka Khan, John Mayer, Morris Day, and others honor Prince. Or, more cynically, where gougers will take giddy stabs at the purple hearts of fans.

First, some logistics. Around 18,000 tickets flew off the cyber shelves Monday (U.S. Bank Stadium, the original planned location of the tribute, could have facilitated around 52,000). Prices ranged thusly: $19.99 (get it?) $42.50, $82.50, $112.50, and $152.50.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 2,155 tickets are available on StubHub, with the following approximate price ranges: $69 (nosebleed behind the stage); $130-ish (lower level behind the stage and nosebleed throughout); $225-$250-ish (club level throughout); $200-$450-ish (lower level); and $200-ish all the way up to $2,150 (!!!) for floor-level seating. Looking to spend a shit-load of cash the official way? Xcel does have a handful of "Platinum Seats" available for $325-$1,250.

Feel free to speculate wildly about what Prince would have wanted in the comment section.

There's a decent chance Sia and Miguel, the evening's other stadium attraction, play a Purple One cover across the river at Target Center in Minneapolis. Tickets remain plentiful.