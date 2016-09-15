Prince tribute concert going down Oct. 13 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul -- lineup revealed!

City Pages just got confirmation from Xcel spokesperson Jora Bort -- this is for real!

Here's the lineup for "The Official Prince Tribute: A Celebration of Life and Music": Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, Chaka Khan, John Mayer, Tori Kelly, Anita Baker, Doug E. Fresh, Luke James, Bilal, Mint Condition, Morris Day & the Time, Judith Hill and Liv Warfield, the New Power Generation featuring Morris Hayes plus members of 3RDEYEGIRL.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 via the Xcel box office and Ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices were not made immediately available.

"The family is extremely excited to provide an opportunity for the world to participate in the tribute for our brother Prince," Prince's half-sister, Sharon Nelson, said in a press release. "This concert will be an event not to be missed.”

Prince's heyday band, the Revolution, were rumored to be part of the tribute lineup, but that's apparently not the case. Earlier this week, City Pages polled readers asking who they'd like to see perform. Three of the top five results -- Stevie Wonder, 3RDEYEGIRL, Chaka Khan -- made the cut. Not bad!

As the calendar crept closer to October, it appeared as though the tribute show might not happen at all. Venue-wise, Xcel (18,000 seats) is a steep capacity downgrade from U.S. Bank Stadium (52,000 seats), though the event is still expected to raise more than $1 million for Prince's estate, the Star Tribune reports.

Prince, of course, is the Minnesota-born music superstar who died April 21 of an accidental painkiller overdose at his Paisley Park compound in Chanhassen, Minnesota. He was 57.

Here's a 15-second promotional teaser video for the big show: