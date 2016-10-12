Prince tribute at Xcel loses John Mayer, adds Prince's ex-wife Mayte Garcia

News arrived late Tuesday of a high-profile departure: John Mayer.

“Change of schedule for him,” concert promoter Randy Levy told the Star Tribune of Mayer. “That’s about all we know.”

Mayer's inclusion was a head-scratcher from the onset. The pop-rock hitmaker and guitar ace has no obvious connection to Prince, but he did provide star power to the event.

Tuesday also brought news of some additions to the lineup, most notably Prince ex-wife/dancer Mayte Garcia, longtime collaborator/friend Andre Cymone, and X Factor judge/former Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger. Ana Moura, Shelby J, Elisa Fiorello Dease, Kip Blackshire, and Michael Phillips were added as well.

Remaining tribute headliners include Stevie Wonder, Christina Aguilera, and Chaka Khan; Prince associates Morris Day & the Time, Judith Hill, Liv Warfield, the New Power Generation, and members of 3RDEYEGIRL are also set to perform. View the complete roster here.

Tickets sold out almost instantly, but nosebleed seats for $24 are among the 1,408 after-market tickets currently available on StubHub.