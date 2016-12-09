Prince tipped Caribou baristas with $100 bills because he 'didn’t have any pockets'

That's according to one of several amazing Prince stories shared this week in GQ. One that simultaneously reached peak Minnesota and peak Purple One arrived via New Power Generation keyboardist Morris Hayes:

"We have a thing called Caribou Coffee in Minnesota, which is like Starbucks. He’d go over there, and he didn’t have any pockets. He didn’t have a wallet or any credit cards. He just had cash he’d carry in his hand—like, a $100 bill. And whoever took his order, they’d have a good day, ’cause he’d buy his coffee drink and then just leave the whole hundred. He doesn’t wait for any change because he doesn’t have anywhere to put it."

Bravo, bravo, bravo. Of course Prince didn't have pockets -- he was too funky, too magical.

For more tales of Prince being Prince, check out the entire article, which features storytellers like Carmen Electra, Van Jones, André Cymone, Chaka Khan, Bobby Z, and even former City Pages writers Jim Walsh and Martin Keller.

Revisit our compendium of decades of Prince coverage here.