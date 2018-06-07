First up, did Prince like baseball? I asked Google, but was met with a flood of Prince Fielder content, including sweet pix of the stocky MLBer's rockin' bod.

This much we do know: Friday, June 8 -- aka the day after what would have been Prince's 60th birthday -- will be Prince Night at Target Field. That means free inflatable guitars (see above) for the first 10,000 fans; staffers and players sporting Prince T-shirts; Prince's Model-C guitar on display inside the Twins Digital Clubhouse; Omarr Baker, Prince's brother, tossing out the first pitch; and, after the game, tunes from DJ Dudley D, Prince's personal DJ, at Target Field's new Bat & Barrel bar plus Prince-themed fireworks.

With first pitch at 7:10 p.m., Prince Night will see the Twins (26-32) battling the L.A. Angels; Lance Lynn (4-4) is set to take the mound against Garrett Richards (4-4). Tickets start at $20 over on StubHub. Last year, price-gougers listed their Prince Night giveaways -- the notably cooler Purple Rain umbrellas -- on eBay for ridiculous sums.

Today's other Prince news is about ridiculously delayed songs. Specifically, the recently unearthed Piano & A Microphone 1983 album, due out September 21 via Warner Bros. Records. Prince's estate green-lit the nine-track, 35-minute collection, which was recorded in '83 at Kiowa Trail, Prince's home studio in Chanhassen.

"This raw, intimate recording, which took place at the start of Prince’s career right before he achieved international stardom, is similar in format to the Piano & A Microphone Tour that he ended his career with in 2016," Prince estate rep Troy Carter says in a statement. "The Estate is excited to be able to give fans a glimpse of his evolution and show how his career ultimately came full circle with just him and his piano."

Here's a taste:

And here's the full track list for Piano & A Microphone 1983; click here to pre-order: