Prince news: New music coming from the vault; free MOA exhibit opens today

First up, the tunes.

A new, 40-track greatest-hits album, Prince 4Ever, is due out Nov. 22 -- hello holiday shopping season! But wait, that's not all. Nestled among hits like "1999," "Raspberry Beret," and "Controversy" will be an unreleased song: 1982's "Moonbeam Levels," NPG Records and Warner Bros. Records announced in a press release Thursday. If it's the same song as this "Moonbeam Levels," spare yourself the wait. The career-spanning Prince 4Ever track list is posted below.

NPG and Warner also announced plans for a remastered deluxe version of Purple Rain expected to land by early 2017. It'll be loaded with more “previously unreleased material" occupying an entire second album. The plan for such vault clearing was “agreed [upon] with Prince before he passed away,” according to the press release.

In other Prince news, you can look at his stuff on display at Mall of America beginning Friday.

As exciting zoning issues get worked out at the newly museum-ed Paisley Park compound in Chanhassen, "Prince: The Artist, The Icon, The Legend" at MOA will offer fans a look at "rare artifacts and wardrobe." Located on Level 3 East, the free exhibit culled from the Paisley archives runs through November 14. Prince merch will be available for purchase -- just ahead of holiday shopping season!

Paisley tours are currently limited to a few select October dates as organizers attempt to get zoning clearance from the Chanhassen City Council. Click here for more info.

Prince 4Ever:

1. 1999

2. Little Red Corvette

3. When Doves Cry

4. Let’s Go Crazy

5. Raspberry Beret

6. I Wanna Be Your Lover

7. Soft and Wet

8. Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad

9. Uptown

10. When You Were Mine

11. Head

12. Gotta Stop (Messin’ About)

13. Controversy

14. Let’s Work

15. Delirious

16. I Would Die 4 U

17. Take Me With U

18. Paisley Park

19. Pop Life

20. Purple Rain

21. Kiss

22. Sign ‘O’ The Times

23. Alphabet Street

24. Batdance

25. Thieves In The Temple

26. Cream

27. Mountains

28. Girls & Boys

29. If I Was Your Girlfriend

30. U Got The Look

31. I Could Never Take The Place of Your Man

32. Glam Slam

33. Moonbeam Levels

34. Diamonds and Pearls

35. Gett Off

36. Sexy MF

37. My Name Is Prince

38. 7

39. Peach

40. Nothing Compares 2 U