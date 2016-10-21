Prince news: New music coming from the vault; free MOA exhibit opens today
The Purple One is dominating news cycles like it's 1984. Six months after his death, Prince is at the center of two headlines Friday morning: New music is set to be released from his mythic Paisley Park vault, plus a new Prince-themed Mall of America exhibit opens today.
First up, the tunes.
A new, 40-track greatest-hits album, Prince 4Ever, is due out Nov. 22 -- hello holiday shopping season! But wait, that's not all. Nestled among hits like "1999," "Raspberry Beret," and "Controversy" will be an unreleased song: 1982's "Moonbeam Levels," NPG Records and Warner Bros. Records announced in a press release Thursday. If it's the same song as this "Moonbeam Levels," spare yourself the wait. The career-spanning Prince 4Ever track list is posted below.
NPG and Warner also announced plans for a remastered deluxe version of Purple Rain expected to land by early 2017. It'll be loaded with more “previously unreleased material" occupying an entire second album. The plan for such vault clearing was “agreed [upon] with Prince before he passed away,” according to the press release.
In other Prince news, you can look at his stuff on display at Mall of America beginning Friday.
As exciting zoning issues get worked out at the newly museum-ed Paisley Park compound in Chanhassen, "Prince: The Artist, The Icon, The Legend" at MOA will offer fans a look at "rare artifacts and wardrobe." Located on Level 3 East, the free exhibit culled from the Paisley archives runs through November 14. Prince merch will be available for purchase -- just ahead of holiday shopping season!
Paisley tours are currently limited to a few select October dates as organizers attempt to get zoning clearance from the Chanhassen City Council. Click here for more info.
Prince 4Ever:
1. 1999
2. Little Red Corvette
3. When Doves Cry
4. Let’s Go Crazy
5. Raspberry Beret
6. I Wanna Be Your Lover
7. Soft and Wet
8. Why You Wanna Treat Me So Bad
9. Uptown
10. When You Were Mine
11. Head
12. Gotta Stop (Messin’ About)
13. Controversy
14. Let’s Work
15. Delirious
16. I Would Die 4 U
17. Take Me With U
18. Paisley Park
19. Pop Life
20. Purple Rain
21. Kiss
22. Sign ‘O’ The Times
23. Alphabet Street
24. Batdance
25. Thieves In The Temple
26. Cream
27. Mountains
28. Girls & Boys
29. If I Was Your Girlfriend
30. U Got The Look
31. I Could Never Take The Place of Your Man
32. Glam Slam
33. Moonbeam Levels
34. Diamonds and Pearls
35. Gett Off
36. Sexy MF
37. My Name Is Prince
38. 7
39. Peach
40. Nothing Compares 2 U
Comments
More from Music
Sponsor Content