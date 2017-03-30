Prince-endorsed tribute act Chase & Ovation to headline City Pages Best of the Twin Cities Party

Chase & Ovation is the name of that Prince-approved band, and on April 27 at Orchestra Hall, as part of City Pages Best of the Twin Cities Party, you’ll get a chance to hear why they received the purple seal of approval.

Frontman Tommy Chase had a few Prince connections before Chase & Ovation started. He worked on the Graffiti Bridge movie in 1990, was Revolution member Brown Mark’s touring guitarist in 2003, and as a tot his babysitter was Prince’s mom, Mattie. Then he decided to put the tribute act together.

“I brought it up with his people first and the conversation was, ‘There’s no way that’s going to happen,” Chase told City Pages in May 2016. “I just said I need five minutes of his time. It eventually resulted in him coming to First Ave on opening night and personally giving me the thumbs up. With a big smile he gave me permission to carry on and, quite frankly, I wasn’t certain that was going to come.

You hardly need an excuse to play Prince songs at your party, but his music is an especially apt dancefloor soundtrack since this year’s Best Of soiree occurs a week after the first anniversary of his death. This party will be your chance not only to celebrate both how Prince lived and how his music has survived.