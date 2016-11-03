Prince deserves a real museum. Paisley Park is a huge disappointment.

I went on the tour a few weeks ago. I was not pleased.

This museum has been pushed to open way too soon. Ask questions about Prince or anything in the rooms, and none of the staff know anything. Ask for a story about Prince, and the answer's "there are so many I can't choose." Did he do the drawings on the table? "I don't know."

I learned nothing about his living, working or creating habits. I learned nothing about the man. Most of what is written on the info displays is stuff that you can Hoogle. Read a wikipedia page and you learn more.

I also think the urn placement is odd. You don't really get time to take a moment to pay your respects or mourn.

They need to hire a professional curator to make this into a Graceland-level place to honor him and his legacy. Get some stories from the staff. Get some stories from people that recorded there (REM, Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, etc.). His personality shows in the decor, but you don't learn anything about him.

If I had made the trek out there from the corners of the earth that people are bound to come from, I would have left sooooooooo disappointed.

Prince deserves a better monument to his legacy than what the family has so far given him. This is clearly a money grab venture.