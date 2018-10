Gallery Grid 1/7 Allen Beaulieu 2/7 Allen Beaulieu 3/7 Allen Beaulieu 4/7 Allen Beaulieu 5/7 Allen Beaulieu 6/7 Allen Beaulieu 7/7 Allen Beaulieu

On Thursday, November 1, photographer Allen Beaulieu will celebrate the release of Prince: Before the Rain, a collection of photographs from Prince's early career. Join him at Electric Fetus for a launch party featuring rock writer Jim Walsh, Revolution member Dez Dickerson, and tunes from Curtiss A; click here for more info. Before the Rain is available via the Minnesota Historical Society.