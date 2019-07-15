Post Malone, who is good, is coming to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center
Superstar rapper Post Malone takes a lot of guff for being absolute dogshit, but here's the thing: He's OK!
Now, have I ever listened to an album from the 24-year-old MC, whose just-announced Runaway Tour will hit St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 26? I've not. But dagummit, when Malone's various hits, bops, and jams -- "Rockstar," "Better Now," "Psycho," et. al. -- come on the radio, I'll tap my dang toe with gusto to the good-timin' emo goofball's alternately woozy and banging dumbass party raps. (The "Better Now" line "I seen you with your other dude / He seemed like he was pretty coooooool" is a cuck-rap lyric for the ages.) Overthinking Post Malone is an intellectual crime greater than any of his musical ones.
Yes sir, we can all agree Post Malone is a) good and b) selling tickets to his St. Paul show beginning at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster and the Xcel box office. Prices were not made immediately available; various pre-sale options abound. Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and "High Right Now" hitmaker Tyla Yaweh will open.
Posty's sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, arrived in early 2018, followed later that year by "Sunflower," the delightful mega-hit he contributed to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. He earned four noms at last year's Grammys, all of 'em losses.
Here's Post Malone latest single, the Young Thug-featuring "Greetings":
And here's the complete Runway Tour itinerary:
September 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
September 17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
September 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
September 21 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center (Swae Lee not appearing)
September 22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
September 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
October 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
October 6 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
October 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall
October 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
October 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
October 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
October 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
October 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
October 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena
October 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival
October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest
November 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
November 8 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
November 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
November 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
November 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
November 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum