Post Malone, who is good, is coming to St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center

Now, have I ever listened to an album from the 24-year-old MC, whose just-announced Runaway Tour will hit St. Paul's Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 26? I've not. But dagummit, when Malone's various hits, bops, and jams -- "Rockstar," "Better Now," "Psycho," et. al. -- come on the radio, I'll tap my dang toe with gusto to the good-timin' emo goofball's alternately woozy and banging dumbass party raps. (The "Better Now" line "I seen you with your other dude / He seemed like he was pretty coooooool" is a cuck-rap lyric for the ages.) Overthinking Post Malone is an intellectual crime greater than any of his musical ones.

Yes sir, we can all agree Post Malone is a) good and b) selling tickets to his St. Paul show beginning at 10 a.m. Friday via Ticketmaster and the Xcel box office. Prices were not made immediately available; various pre-sale options abound. Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee and "High Right Now" hitmaker Tyla Yaweh will open.

Posty's sophomore album, Beerbongs & Bentleys, arrived in early 2018, followed later that year by "Sunflower," the delightful mega-hit he contributed to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack. He earned four noms at last year's Grammys, all of 'em losses.

Here's Post Malone latest single, the Young Thug-featuring "Greetings":

And here's the complete Runway Tour itinerary:

September 14 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

September 16 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

September 17 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

September 19 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

September 21 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center (Swae Lee not appearing)

September 22 – Las Vegas, CA @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 26 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

September 29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

October 3 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 6 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

October 9 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

October 11 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Boardwalk Hall

October 12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

October 14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

October 17 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

October 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 20 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

October 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

October 25 – Jacksonville, FL @ Vystar Veterans Arena

October 27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Festival

October 29 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

November 2 – Dallas, TX @ Posty Fest

November 5 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 8 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

November 10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

November 11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

November 14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

November 16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

November 20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum