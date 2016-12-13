P.O.S spills details about new solo album 'Chill, Dummy'

A lot has gone down since the rapper born Stef Alexander released We Don't Even Live Here, his fourth solo LP, back in 2012. Most notably: He survived a deadly serious 2014 kidney transplant, one that forced him to take a breather from music and "navigate through a confusing world which is becoming increasingly more alienating," according to Tuesday's press release.

That vibe is present on Chill, Dummy, the first P.O.S solo offering to not be dropped via Rhymesayers Entertainment since his 2004 debut, Ipecac Neat (the new one's coming out on Doomtree Records).

We already got a taste in March with lead single "Sleepdrone/Superposition." That sprawling, nine-minute track featured a shit-load of features -- Allan Kingdom, Astronautalis, Eric Mayson, Hard_R, Lydia Liza, Lizzo, Nicholas L. Perez, and riot grrrl legend Kathleen Hanna.

The guests don't stop there. Bon Iver's Justin Vernon, Open Mike Eagle, Busdriver, and Lady Midnight all make appearances on Chill, Dummy. Production-wise, the 12 tracks were crafted in collaboration with longtime producers Lazerbeak and Ryan Olson, plus upstarts Cory Grindberg and Makr.

Expect a healthy P.O.S to seize on this album cycle. We Don't Even Live Here received mixed reviews from critics, but fans -- predictably -- gobbled it up; the album climbed to No. 47 on the Billboard charts, a personal best for P.O.S. That momentum took a hit, however, when kidney issues resulted in the cancellation of a tour to support the LP.

Below you'll find the tracklist for Chill, Dummy, as well as new single "Lanes." Pre-orders are available via Doomtree's website and iTunes; the vinyl edition is scheduled to hit shelves March 17.