P.O.S officially wins the #MannequinChallenge
Like the #IceBucketChallenge and #Planking before it, the #MannequinChallenge is something people are required to know about.
Now know this: During his performance last week on TPT's Lowertown Line, Twin Cities rap fave P.O.S provided one helluva #MannequinChallenge. Attendees froze, in various states of being turnt; the camera whirred across the crowd; P.O.S then released the room from its mannequin grip, charging into "Get Down" and securing future hashtag traction.
But P.O.S, how fun was the #MannequinChallenge? "It was priiiiiiitty fun man," reports the Doomtree MC.
May this meme bring you fulfillment, soothe the terror of Trump's impending reign, and distract for 33 glorious seconds. Happy Friday.
mannnnnnnnnn challenges#MannequinChallenge pic.twitter.com/bybmxf2Cav— P.O.S from DOOMTREE (@YEAHRIGHTPOS) November 18, 2016
Comments
