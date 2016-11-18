P.O.S officially wins the #MannequinChallenge

Now know this: During his performance last week on TPT's Lowertown Line, Twin Cities rap fave P.O.S provided one helluva #MannequinChallenge. Attendees froze, in various states of being turnt; the camera whirred across the crowd; P.O.S then released the room from its mannequin grip, charging into "Get Down" and securing future hashtag traction.

But P.O.S, how fun was the #MannequinChallenge? "It was priiiiiiitty fun man," reports the Doomtree MC.

May this meme bring you fulfillment, soothe the terror of Trump's impending reign, and distract for 33 glorious seconds. Happy Friday.