Pop-up '22, A Million' listening party TONIGHT down at the ol' Bon Iver mural

What can we expect come 6:30 p.m. near the ol' Bon Iver mural at 715 W. Lake St. in Minneapolis? If last night's gathering in Eau Claires, Wisconsin -- the hometown of Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon -- is any indication, there will be a boombox playing 22, A Million, plus special newspapers tied to the LP (limit three!).

The event is part of a global network of listening parties orchestrated to coincide with the Grammy-winning band's first album in five years; similar parties are set to go down in Mexico City, London, Paris, and elsewhere (click here for the full slate of locations)

Here's a taste of last night's celebration in western Wisconsin:

22, A Million A photo posted by @jazzmineabriana on Sep 28, 2016 at 5:19pm PDT

This is what we got at the Bon iver event today at the mural in eau Claire - some people also got stickers but I didn't get any unfortunately! They also played his new album from a boom box but you could barely hear it - I posted this for people who want to know what's happening at the other murals around the world! #boniver #mural A video posted by Lynnea Michelle Lee (@lynnealove) on Sep 28, 2016 at 7:13pm PDT

Looking to get extra pumped for 22, A Million? Read our feature from last month's exclusive press junket in Eau Claires. Our man JV dished so hard about his cryptographic and experimentally inclined third LP, in fact, that we had to create this bonus post of quotes. At this point you're possibly too pumped, so cool down with all known leaked singles from the new album.