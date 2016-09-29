City Pages

Pop-up '22, A Million' listening party TONIGHT down at the ol' Bon Iver mural

Thursday, September 29, 2016 by Jay Boller in Music
The Bon Iver mural at Lake Street and Knox Avenue in south Minneapolis -- what a snapshot! Jay Boller

Bon Iver mega-fans will gather 'round a boombox Thursday in Uptown to hear new album 22, A Million hours before its Friday release. 

What can we expect come 6:30 p.m. near the ol' Bon Iver mural at 715 W. Lake St. in Minneapolis? If last night's gathering in Eau Claires, Wisconsin -- the hometown of Bon Iver mastermind Justin Vernon -- is any indication, there will be a boombox playing 22, A Million, plus special newspapers tied to the LP (limit three!).

The event is part of a global network of listening parties orchestrated to coincide with the Grammy-winning band's first album in five years; similar parties are set to go down in Mexico City, London, Paris, and elsewhere (click here for the full slate of locations) 

Here's a taste of last night's celebration in western Wisconsin:

 

22, A Million

A photo posted by @jazzmineabriana on

Looking to get extra pumped for 22, A Million? Read our feature from last month's exclusive press junket in Eau Claires. Our man JV dished so hard about his cryptographic and experimentally inclined third LP, in fact, that we had to create this bonus post of quotes. At this point you're possibly too pumped, so cool down with all known leaked singles from the new album.

