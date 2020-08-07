Poll: Are you all Lizzo’d out or do you wanna hear about her new TV deal?

I think we’ve said enough nice things about Lizzo over the years that you can assume City Pages wishes her nothing but success.

But.

As the many links above indicate, we've covered Lizzo a lot. Some might say too much, considering the fact that she no longer lives in Minnesota. Some might say we are using her for (and excuse the industry parlance here) “clicks.”

There is more news in a single day than I have time or space to cover, and it is my duty as music editor to gauge reader interest in various topics. So I'm asking you: Should we be more selective in our Lizzo coverage?

For instance, do you want to read about how Lizzo has signed a first-look TV deal with Amazon Studios, with projects tied to Amazon Prime Video, as Variety has reported?

Are you interested in hearing from Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, who stated “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her. She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content”?

Is it important for you to know that Lizzo herself said “I’m so excited to partner with the amazing team at Amazon. Thank you to Jen Salke and the rest of the team for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world”?

There’s only one way for me to find out the answer to those questions, because I’m sure as hell not gonna read the comments. Please complete this short survey below. And thank you for your help.