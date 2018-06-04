Pizza Luce Block Party serves up 2018 lineup
"Pizza! Pizza!"
So says Roman dictator Julius Caesar, if we're to believe the TV, and dagnabbit he's spitting some serious truth. But, hey, Julius, you forgot two other essentials -- bands and beer.
Thankfully, organizers behind the annual Pizza Luce Block Party are more comprehensive party planners than the hairy-chested/back-stabbed leader of Rome. That much was reconfirmed late last Friday, when, against all PR logic, they dropped the lineup for the free August 11 bash.
The all-local music offerings outside Luce's downtown Minneapolis shop will include:
- Hip-hop supergroup Shredders!
- Buzzy R&B singer Dizzy Fae!
- Synth-pop stars Polica!
- Dream-pop riser Ness Nite!
- Punk duo Birthday Suits!
- Rock 'n' roll newbies Circus of the West!
- And, finally, beloved punk rockers Kitten Forever!
Suds provider Surly will be tapping Lucé Lime Lager, a special collab that'll debut Tuesday at all Pizza Luce locations. Domino's will be slicing up the 'za -- just kidding, of course you'll be scarfing Luce-brand pizza at this particular block party.
Now please enjoy this historical documentary:
Comments
Happening Today
Free Stuff
More from Music
Sponsor Content