So says Roman dictator Julius Caesar, if we're to believe the TV, and dagnabbit he's spitting some serious truth. But, hey, Julius, you forgot two other essentials -- bands and beer.

Thankfully, organizers behind the annual Pizza Luce Block Party are more comprehensive party planners than the hairy-chested/back-stabbed leader of Rome. That much was reconfirmed late last Friday, when, against all PR logic, they dropped the lineup for the free August 11 bash.

The all-local music offerings outside Luce's downtown Minneapolis shop will include:

Hip-hop supergroup Shredders !

! Buzzy R&B singer Dizzy Fae !

! Synth-pop stars Polica !

! Dream-pop riser Ness Nite !

! Punk duo Birthday Suits !

! Rock 'n' roll newbies Circus of the West !

! And, finally, beloved punk rockers Kitten Forever!

Suds provider Surly will be tapping Lucé Lime Lager, a special collab that'll debut Tuesday at all Pizza Luce locations. Domino's will be slicing up the 'za -- just kidding, of course you'll be scarfing Luce-brand pizza at this particular block party.

Now please enjoy this historical documentary: