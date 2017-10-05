Pink will swoop into the Xcel next March

Pink will bring her tough attitude, her many hit songs, and her aerial acrobatic routines to the Xcel Energy Center on March 12 as part of a 40-date world tour to promote her album Beautiful Trauma, which is set for an October 20 release.

Tickets, which start at $47.50, go on sale Friday, October 13, through the Xcel Energy Center box office, by phone at 1-800-745-3000, or online at ticketmaster.com. If you’ve got an American Express card, you can jump the line and order tickets on October 10.

It's a relief to see that Pink still calls herself “P!NK” after all these years. These are tough times for the humble exclamation point. Why, Shania Twain, who used nine (NINE!) exclamation points in the song titles for her 2002 album, Up!, uses none on the song titles for her newly released Now.

Good to see that some singers are still sticking to the punctuation that got them where they are today.

