Picked to Click 2019: The individual ballots
We try to keep the inner workings of the Picked to Click process pretty transparent over here. With that in mind here are the individual ballots submitted this year, along with voter comments.
Drew Ailes
Citric Dummies/IV/Fashionable Idiots/Aging Rocknroll Show Booker
1. Harper's Jar
2. QQQL
3. Oyster World
4. Cola Horse
5. Kris Lindahl
Comments: you can't play "post rock" if youve never made rock, and you cant play "post punk" if youve never made punk. i say this with full awareness of how stupid both genres are with 9 out of 10 bands being a fucking caricature of the genre, but i firmly believe that when you skip massive steps in music lineage, it shows in your songwriting. i don't know if this is the problem with a lot of the newer bands i'm running into to, but so much of it sounds like a cheap clone of something that wasn't very good to begin with. you wanna rip off Arctic Monkeys? Don't just listen to Nirvana, go back and listen to the fuckin Beatles. you wanna buy a bunch of pedals and sound like A Place To Bury Strangers? well go don't just go back and listen to The Jesus and Mary Chain, you fucking dink - go listen to The Stooges. this is what i feel is the main problem with music being so readily available - you don't learn shit in a weird sequential way. it's great in some ways - not spending three years listening to CLUTCH because you ran out of recommendations one day is a definite highlight of this pig shit future, but you gotta walk before you run. as far as everyone over 30 making music goes, play fucking faster. leave the dynamic and weird shit to young folks and play the fuck faster. we've all got shit to do. you had your chance to write a pop song, now live the rest of your sentence on the surface of this rapidly burning planetary anus by playing fast for the benefit of those around you. its probably better for your shriveling brain than sudoku.
Jordan Alamat
Music Director at Go 96.3
1. Yam Haus
2. 26 BATS
3. Fruitpunchloverboy
4. Milkk
5. Moise
Jennifer Andrus
Bassist in Trash Catties
1. Din-Din
2. Silt
3. Little Lizard
4. Repeat Bias
5. Cola Horse
Chad Apitz
Writer for reviler.org
1. Strange Relations
2. Pure Shifter
3. Dreamspook
4. Scrunchies
5. Products
Comments: The two-piece beauties that is Strange Relations put out more sound than you'd think two humans are capable of. Opening for the likes of Dream Wife and Cherry Glazerr and having these artists gush over their talents on stage is an absolute treat. Pure Shifter is new to the scene and already doing things. Is ""mouthy electro punk dance music"" enough to get you to look them up? *yes I'm still convinced Gabriel Jorgensen (Dreamspook) is the second coming of Thom Yorke, or at minimum a kind/gentle/vulnerable/insanely-talented-alien. Well, considering Thom Yorke is also an alien, Gabe is most certainly both of the above. Scrunchies possess absolute power and strength in their glimmering shock sounds. Getting them in a room with Gully Boys for a night would be absolute tops. Products' surfy cascading riffs flow oh-so-well all over the place. Cali surfer rock meets current UK punk magic.
Flip Arkulary
Manager, Actual Wolf/ Owner, Blumlein Studio Duluth
1. Dos Lobos
2. Ebbelisa
3. Lunch Duchess
4. Misisipi Mike Wolf
5. Mallards
Rachel Austin
Digital Marketing Manager - Target Center
1. Last Import
2. Mae Simpson
3. John Chuck & The Class
4. Jillian Rae
5. Keep For Cheap
Collin Axell
Musician - Chatham Rise
1. Muun Bato
2. DIIE
3. Seafarer
4. Sapphire
5. Beach Mountain
Jon Behm
Reviler.org Co-Founder
1. Betazoid
2. The Nunnery
3. Last Import
4. Finesse
5. Greta Ruth
Runner Up: Kate Malanaphy
J Steve Bergquist
Drumbz
1. New Primals
2. Murf
3. Citric Dummies
4. Tulip
5. Products
Jeffrey Bissoy
Hip-hop contributor for the Current
1. Sole 2 Dotz (Sole..)
2. Illism
3. Pilot Jonny
4. Dug DNGR
5. Asia Divine
Devohn Bland
Producer\Curator
1. The Smokes
2. La Curandera and The Ritual
3. Dirty Junk
4. Los Pinches Gueyes
5. Butter Boys
Rigel Bloome
Drummer in the Hawthorn Collection
1. Hothouse Weeds
2. 3 minutes to midnight
3. Lake Avenue
4. Natalie Fideler
5. Andy Cook
Andrew Brandt
freelance writer
1. Hotline TNT
2. Heart To Gold
3. Altamira
4. Nothingness
5. MURF
Adam Bubolz
Photographer/co-founder at Reviler.org
1. Prim Woes
2. Green/Blue
3. E.T.
4. IOSIS
5. The Nunnery
Mike Campbell
Artist Management
1. Cashinova
2. Dua Saleh
3. R.A.D.
4. Denny (Band)
5. NurD
Emily Cassel
I'm the managing editor at CP and I LOVE BANDS
1. niiice.
2. In Lieu
3. proper
4. Unturned
5. War Prayer
Comments: none of these bands are gonna win shit because it's all pop-punk and emo but BIG SHRUG i like them
Manny Castro
Musician
1. Din-Din
2. Silt
3. Tulip
4. Little Lizard
5. Cola Horse
Honorable Mentions: prim woes, michael, bob ross mob boss, healthy competition
Amber Cleveland
Promoter
1. Lady Midnight
2. DJ Keezy
3. Manchita
4. Radio Ah'lee
5. SciFi
Bailey Cogan
Leader of 26 BATS! and a member of Kremblems music collective
1. 26 BATS!
2. Lucid VanGuard
3. Warren Thomas Fenzi
4. Christian Wheeler
5. Freaque
Cyn Collins
KFAI Spin with Cyn Host/DJ, Author Complicated Fun, West Bank Boogie
1. Eleganza!
2. Al Church
3. Green/Blue
4. Monica LaPlante
5. Tie: The Carnegies and Black Widows
Colleen Cowie
Associate blogger at the Current, founder and blogger at Pass The Mic
1. Nur-D
2. Bugsy
3. Last Import
4. Freaque
5. Heart to Gold
Kristina Dahl
Crepuscular (power electronics)
1. Hellish View
2. Citric Dummies
3. MURF
4. Brain Conditioner
5. Stepsister
Xochi de la Luna
Artistic Director of Uproar Performing Arts (Bedtime Goose/Vector 9 Variety Show/Producing and booking music and variety shows otherwise) and Lead singer of La Curandera & the Ritual and Inhvmanity
1. Seaberg & the Black Velvet Punks
2. Booboo
3. FPA
4. Tulip
5. Dr. Goon & the Daily Tribune
Comments: 1) Seaberg & the Black Velvet punks are electric live, Seaberg's guitar licks give me goosebumps and get stuck in my head for days. (2) Booboo is making some of the most interesting and dancey electronic, hip-hop and experimental music out there right now (3) FPA is incredible and I can't see why anyone would dislike any of her songs (4) Tulip is one of the grooviest, shreddiest, nerdy and heavy bands out there, and their recent LP hits you right in the right nerve from start to finish. (5) Dr. Goon & the Daily Tribune make me think of Chance the Rappers side project, Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment, Ian McCarthy, on purpose or not, reminds me of a hybrid flow of Chance and Kendrick Lamar's style, probably because of the playful Acid Rap style lyrics.
I wish I didn't have to rank anyone and could just [ut down a list of my favorite Minneapolis folks. Huge shout out to Freaque, 26 Bats! , Grogus, Dirty Junk, Moodie Black, Butter Boys, Los Pinches Gueyes and Lynn Avery! A few other acts I absolutely love to see live.
Claire de Lune
Musician, On-air personality (go 96.3)
1. Kiss the Tiger
2. Under Violet
3. The Nunnery
4. Aaron Rice
5. NUR-d
Walt Dizzo
Music Director, KUWS
1. Nur-D
2. Lunch Duchess
3. Nat Harvie
4. Dua Saleh
5. Pitch Shifter
Martin Dosh
1. The nunnery
2. Champagne confetti
3. Astralblak
4. Why not
5. Doomchild
pat 'doc' dougherty
kfai
1. the nunnery
2. 26 bats!
3. freaque
4. velvet negroni
5. seaberg and the black velvet punks
Ali Elabbady
Freelance Music & Food Critic, and DJ at large
1. Nyasia
2. Lizea Harper
3. booboo
4. TIMISAROCKER
5. Prince Tut
Comments: Each of these artists have their own style and flavor all their own that reflects their most authentic self in the music they make and create, and I couldn’t be prouder of these acts.
Jerard Fagerberg
Freelance local music writer
1. Niiice.
2. Lizea Harper
3. Sugo Day
4. Unturned
5. Goodnight Gorillas
Comments: No more unranked ballots! Death to objectivity!
Braden Fischer
I book/promote shows around the city, mostly in my own basement. I also play guitar and yell in Bob Ross Mob Boss.
1. Marmalade
2. Alien Book Club
3. Keep for Cheap
4. Miloe
5. Lavender Daughter
Comments: This city is so cool and there are so many cool bands. These are only a handful of the incredibly polished and inspiring musicians that I've met in my two years in this city. A few of these bands have people under 21/in high school still. Can we please open up some new all ages venues? These kids are killing it and much of the scene has no idea because they're not old enough to drink yet.
Also break out of your clique. Go see a show with a lineup you aren't familiar with. Make a new friend, but stop getting sloppy drunk and telling the person at the merch table your life story. That person knows how their gear works, shut up, nobody asked you. Ask people their pronouns.
Eli Flasher
Talent Buyer-First Ave.
1. Nur-D
2. Mae Simpson
3. Muun Bato
4. Green/Blue
5. Nova Human
Renn Fontana
UnderCurrentMPLS
1. Tulip
2. Getting Stabbed
3. Partition
4. Doggy
5. Hard Looks
Comments: This is the first five bands that popped in my head in the order I thought of them. I am not important and my opinion doesn't matter.
Ranier Franz
Learning Curve Records
1. New primals
2. Green/blue
3. Serac
4. IV
5. Bad man
Sam Frederick
Guitarist / Vocalist of Lunch Duchess & New Primals
1. Tulip
2. Michael (the band)
3. Wax Lead
4. Harper’s Jar
5. Bugsy
Jay Gabler
Digital Producer, The Current
1. J.S. Ondara
2. Velvet Negroni
3. 26 BATS!
4. Nur-D
5. Loki's Folly
Marnie Gamble
First Avenue
1. NUR-D
2. Loki’s Folly
3. Under Violet
4. Last Import
5. Tightwire
Ksenia Gorinshteyn
arts reporter
1. 26 BATS!
2. student 1
3. Sister Species
4. Heart to Gold
5. Anna Stine
Christopher Goyette
Concert Photographer
1. Maple & Beech
2. Loki's Folly
3. Porcupine
4. Velvet Negroni
5. Yam Haus
Matthew ‘Gravey’ Graves
CEO of UnderCurrentMPLS/guitarist of Oyster World, Tiger Maul, & Catbath
1. Healthy Competition
2. Din-Din
3. Michael
4. Prim Woes
5. Partition
Comments: fuck bands
Sonia Grover
First Avenue booker
1. Heart Bones
2. Nur-D
3. Mae Simpson
4. Pizza Coupon
5. Loki's Folly
Gully Boys
2018 Best New Band Picked to Click winner!
1. Seaberg and The Velvet Punks
2. Freaque
3. Niiice
4. 26 Bats!
5. Nur-D
Solomon Gustavo
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder editor
1. Moise
2. Nael
3. Lerado Khalil
4. Nimic Revenue
5. Michu
Grace Hall
Talent Buyer at First Avenue
1. Nur-D
2. Meg Kirsch
3. Freaque
4. Muun Bato
5. Palm Friends
Keith Harris
CP music editor
1. Kiss the Tiger
2. Velvet Negroni
3. New Primals
4. Booboo
5. Nur-D
Matt Helgeson
Musician: Cassini, Renegade Priests
1. Lilac Fortress
2. TC4
3. Nimic Revenue
4. Blue Bell Beats
5. Kentucky Gag Order
Jared Hemming
Member, the Florists, Dairyland, City Counselor, Tact
1. Oyster World
2. Alien Book Club
3. Great Great Great Babies
4. Student 1
5. the Gotdanged Florists
Comments: I once met Ezra Koenig, and he said he'd heard "Dinkytown is where it's at," and in case he sees this, Ezra: DINKY IS NOT THAT COOL.
Scott Herold
CEO Rock the Cause Records
1. Smiley Avery
2. Humbird
3. Lydia Liza
4. Lewiee Blaze
5. King Kyngyetta
Comments: My answers also include High School for Recording Arts students. Smiley Avery currently has 115,000 Instagram fans and 500,000 Spotify Listeners.
Emily Hoar
First Avenue & 7th St Entry | Marketing
1. Half Tramp
2. Faith Boblett
3. Nur-D
4. Hardhat P.I.
5. iceblink
Comments: Special mentions to URANIUM CLUB (always), student 1, Healthy Competition, Delilah Fang, Under Violet, Half Wolf, and definitely forgetting some.
Anthony Iverson
Marketing Manager at First Avenue
1. Smellkin Ernesto
2. Lerado Khalil
3. Lady Midnight
4. Lazy Scorsese
5. Student 1
Comments: Eric from Smellkin Ernesto is one of those guys who just has a knack for pop sensibility. He knows how to make a catchy song while keeping his own quirky, fun flair – like if Mac DeMarco had a little more spunk and also spoke Spanish.
Adam Johnson
Contributor to Reviler.org, Guitarist
1. Lunch Duchess
2. Butter Boys
3. Wolf Blood
4. Blackthorne
5. Beach Mountain
Comments: “Community” and “experimentation” are my qualifiers for my picks this year: ‘Make the people feel welcome, safe, and weird as all hell.’
Cecilia Johnson
Digital Producer at The Current
1. Freaque
2. Velvet Negroni
3. 26 BATS!
4. Lydia Liza
5. Kamilla Love
Comments: boo, why did you make me rank these Keith
Darin Kamnetz
Photographer
1. Kiss the Tiger
2. Last Import
3. Dizzy Fae
4. Ian Valor and the Vendettas
5. Lunch Duchess
Jo Kellen
The Florists, Products
1. Alien Book Club
2. Material
3. Partition
4. Alone-A
5. Kojitree
Comments: Follow UndercurrentMPLS on all social media outlets. They’ll help you discover local music beyond what happens to capture the attention of the press.
Josh Keller
Writer/co-founder of Reviler.org
1. Green/Blue
2. Yon
3. Shrinking Violets
4. Healthy Competition
5. Wax Lead
John Keston
Musician
1. https://soundsimulacra.org/
2. Holly Hansen
3. Mike Hodnick
4. Adam Svec
5. Sophia Deutsch
Comments: First place is a series titled Sound / Simulacra curated by myself and Cody McKinney (bass). We provide an environment where artists can experiment without commercial constraints. And then (selfishly) we form a trio with the guest and play a set with them. The series has been transformational for us and many of our guests. Please checkout https://soundsimulacra.org for a list of featured artists, recordings, and upcoming concerts. Thanks!
Kandis Knight
Publicist, Think It’s A Game Records/Warner Bros
1. Juice Lord
2. Jplaza
3. Whykhliq
4. Airman Heat
5. Reefa Rei
Shelby Lano
Musician, layout editor at City Pages
1. NADINE
2. Iceblink
3. Dua
4. Brent Penny
5. Prim Woes
PD Larson
Artist manager (The Jayhawks, Gary Louris)
1. Muun Bato
2. The Shackletons
3. The Cult of Lip
4. D Mills & The Thrills
5. Call Puerto Rico
Braden Lee
Manager
1. Dua Saleh
2. Velvet Negroni
3. booboo
4. Kamilla Love
5. Ness Nite
Robert Lehmann
Marketing and Booking Coordinator, The Cedar
1. Hello Psychaleppo
2. Barbaro
3. Sister Species
4. The Nunnery
5. Sprig of that
Lydia Liza
singer-songwriter
1. Lydia Liza (hehe)
2. Big Cats
3. Laura Hugo
4. Anna Stine
5. Savage Moods
Tom Loftus
Modern Radio Record Label (Founder & Co-Owner)
1. Green/Blue
2. Crystal Myslajek
3. Porcupine
4. Ian Valor and the Vendettas
5. Brian Zirngible
Comments: Very excited about Green/Blue.
Michael Madden
Journalist
1. Nimic Revenue
2. Aaron Aye
3. Lerado Khalil
4. Prince Riley
5. Juice Lord
Lazerbeak Mader
Artist / Manager / Label Guy
1. Sophia Eris
2. Heart Bones
3. Velvet Negroni
4. Under Violet
5. Lunch Duchess
Kyle Matteson
Rabid show goer, form music blog + label owner
1. Nur-D
2. Caitlyn Smith
3. Sam Cassidy
4. Green/Blue
5. Aaron Aye
Stephen McClellan
Retail both live performances and recordings
1. KISS THE TIGER
2. FAITH BOBLETT
3. COURTNEY YASMINEH
4. EVERETT SMITHSON BAND
5. HARRISON STREET
Zach McCormick
Social Media Coordinator at The Growler
1. Ahem
2. Double Grave
3. The Smokes
4. Shrinking Violets
5. Products
Comments: Honorable Mention to Hotline TNT (PLAY MORE LOCAL SHOWS, YER SO GOOD), Green/Blue, Kiss the Tiger, Last Import, Lifestyle Shakes, Prathloons, Healthy Competition and about a billion others who I'm definitely forgetting.
David McCrindle
Back in the day, I took photos of bands. Today, I’m known for providing poignant social commentary with regards to Oasis’ Gallagher brothers. You’ve probably seen me responding “LG!” when one of your friends posts a Liam Gallagher story on Facebook. Alternatively, you’ve probably seen me responding “NG!” when one of your friends posts a Noel Gallagher story on Facebook.
1. Why Not
2. Loki's Folly
3. Prim Woes
4. Palm Friends
5. Miloe
Comments: NG!
Cody McKinney
Bassist with Chris Koza, Donna Grantis, Americana Death Squads, Tina Schleske, and more
1. Pizza Coupon
2. Warren Thomas Fenzi
3. Tay Zonaday
4. Tina Schleske sings Sinatra
5. Peter Goggin
Comments: I don’t get out much these days.
Sean McPherson
Air Hostess on the Current
1. Lady Midnight
2. Juice Lord
3. Meg Kirsch
4. Dua Saleh
5. Destiny Roberts
Comments: Music is spectacular. It is a gift. Thanks for doing this every year City Pages.
Diane Miller
Musician/Talent Buyer
1. Dua Saleh
2. Lady Midnight
3. JS Ondara
4. Kiss The Tiger
5. 26 Bats!
Mike Minehart
Photo/video dude
1. Duffel
2. Hotel Caviar
3. The Sweatband
4. Flowerstalks
5. Darlene Dreamer
Comments: All my heroes are weirdos.
Sanjeev Mishra
Musician
1. Tulip
2. Warp & Weft
3. Optimal Crime
4. Casual
5. Descent of Man
Keith Moran
1. Prim Woes
2. ET
3. Little Lizard
4. Brent Penny
5. Good Morning Bedlam
Danielle Morris
Lady Heat DJ
1. Nur D
2. Prim Woes
3. Lunch Duchess
4. Lazenlow
5. Velvet Negroni
Taylor Nice
Front person/bassist in local glam alternative outfit Partition, director of Nice Work Productions, former booker at the historic Paperhouse RIP
1. Partition (¯\_(ツ)_/¯)
2. Harper’s Jar
3. New Primals/ Oyster World (tie)
4. In Lieu/ Gramma (tie)
5. Wax Lead
Comments: Over half of these bands have upcoming releases and they r gonna change the world. Fuck clout and long live the people who make music because they have a burning in their heart and something to say. Love ya’ll
Pat O’Brien
Freelance Writer
1. XOXOTECH
2. Products
3 Kiss the Tiger
4. Starcrossed
5. Graveyard Club
Carly Olds
UnderCurrentMPLS
1. Din Din
2. Prim Woes
3. Miloe
4. Tulip
5. Wet Denim
Darby Ottoson
Radio K Program Director
1. Dua Saleh
2. 26 BATS!
3. Prathloons
4. Kate Malanaphy
5. Lapdogs
Jarret Oulman
Amsterdam and 331 Club operator
1. Under Violet
2. Dua Saleh
3. Brianna Kocka
4. Body Dork
5. Shaq playing the zombie pub crawl
Comments: Minus 5 points for Knol Tate please so he can have last place again
Luc Parker
Booker - Hexagon Bar
1. JRD & The Big Mistake
2. Brain Conditioner
3. Ditchweed
4. Alien Book Club
5. Oyster World
Noah Paster
Former booker at Cause
1. New Primals
2. Din Din
3. Merisi
4. Conscripts
5. Green/Blue
Jessica Paxton
DJ/Host (95.1 FM/Northfield)/Booker-The Parkway Theater
1. Matt Wilson & His Orchestra
2. The KEY KIDS
3. Her Crooked Heart
4. Courtney Yasmineh
5. Brianna Kocka
Jahna Peloquin
Former editor-in-chief of arts & culture publication l'etoile magazine, former music contributor to Vita.mn, currently Fashion Director of Rosedale Center & co-founder of Fashion Week MN
1. Velvet Negroni
2. Under Violet
3. MURF
4. Heart Bones
5. Ultra Suede
Brenda Peters
Booking/Venue Manager at Amsterdam Bar & Hall
1. Miloe
2. Goodnight Gorillas
3. New Primals
4. Seaberg
Christopher Polley
Guitar, Synths -- PRGRPHS
1. Unturned
2. Nova Human
3. Surrounded by Water
4. Little Lizard
5. Ghostmouth
Ian Power
Teacher. I just keep getting this ballot so here are the songs I know about from being a high school teacher.
1. That "Mom did you take my Juul" song from that one Tik Tok Video.
2. " I Cant Let you Throw Yourself Away" By Randy Newman, The song about Forky in Toy Story 4.|
3. " I Cant Let you Throw Yourself Away" By Randy Newman, The song about Forky in Toy Story 4.
4. " I Cant Let you Throw Yourself Away" By Randy Newman, The song about Forky in Toy Story 4.
5. " I Cant Let you Throw Yourself Away" By Randy Newman, the song about Forky in Toy Story
Robert Quinn
I just attend a lot of shows, but I have in the past, written for the blog We Hear Music
1. Under Violet
2. Harper's Jar
3. Graveyard Club
4. Blue/Green
5. The Carnegies
Krysta Rayford
Recording Artist & Voice Actor
1. Nur-D
2. The Lioness
3. The Bad Man
4. Talia Knight
5. Mariah Mercedes
Chris Riemenschneider
Lizzo beat reporter, Star Tribune
1. Last Import
2. Nur-D
3. Under Violet
4. Green/Blue
5. Faith Boblett
Comments: I'd have put Humbird No. 1 after the release of her first LP 'Pharmakon,' but some folks jumped the gun and voted her onto the list last year (so she's ineligible this year). So it goes with P2C. You guys and all your damn rules. Plenty else to choose from anyway.
Dylan Ritchie
Hi-Z Recordings
1. Green/Blue
2. Recordings of Variable Quality (Adam Patterson)
3. Another Heaven
4. Loki's Folly
5. Lifestyle Shakes
Aoife Roberts
Spreadsheets at First Avenue
1. Optimal Crime
2. Tightwire
3. Green/Blue
4. Saginaw
5. In Lieu
Jon Jon Scott
1. Taylor Seaberg & The Black Velvet Punks
2. Velvet Negroni
3. BooBoo
4. Yon
5. Indigo Crew (Michel Be, TaliakNight, Lady Em & Queen Duin)
Amber Smith
Musician
1. Speedweed
2. Dirty Junk
3. New Primals
4. Optimal Crime
5. Elle Pf
Jack Spencer
Merch purchaser
1. E.T.
2. Dua Saleh
3. Ash Eater
4. Stressica
5. Kamilla Love
Comments: love to see cassettes coming back!
Matthew St-Germain
Owner, Freedom From
1. Chama Devora
2. Tvaer
3. 16 MK
4. Crepuscular
5. Angelica
Sam Stahlmann
Co-Executive Director of She Rock She Rock; guitarist in With Iowa In Between
1. Getting By
2. Keep for Cheap
3. Vial
4. Doggy
5. Delilah Fang
Jesse Stensby
vitriol
1. Humbird
2. The Nunnery
3. Nur-D
4. Trappistines
5. Her Crooked Heart
Chris Strouth
Ex: everything, Current: Paris1919
1. IOSIS
2. Munn Bato
3. Miloe
4. Porcupine
5. Escape From Minneapolis
Comments:
1. IOSIS is Alex Bissen, while not exactly new- this has been his year of coming into his own, with a handful of must see shows (most of which I have personally missed because I suck) his work has
blossomed solidly in that new blurred landscape of drone, electronic and new music. Its dark and surreal and you kind of just need to hear it.
2. Munn Bato- don’t ask me to what the name means my best guess is Syd Barret era psychedelica minus the drug damage. Made up id some truly great players, this is really a band worth catching
3. Miloe- its a highschool band, for real, but it s clever, dreamy mildly brit pop with a hint of old time creation records but with an awareness of modern pop. Well it’s the kind of stiff that gives me
hope for the future
4. Porcupine- is it weird that the best new rock band from the twin cites is lead by a 50 something hall of famer, well its Minneapolis so no not really.
5. Escape From Minneapolis yeah they haven’t played much but this new band from Journeyman musician n Tal Tahir and Sarah Huska- is synthy popy goodness that will melt in your ears
Adam Svec
Adam Svec, Coloring Time, Fall of the House of Usher, Camp Dark, Ghost Exploder
1. Cole Pulice
2. Humbird
3. Orchid Eaton
Comments: I know Orchid Eaton is not particularly new, but Matt's music influenced me more than any other local musician this year.
Andrea Swensson
Host, The Local Show (The Current)
1. Nur-D
2. Miloe
3. Loki's Folly
4. Meg Kirsch
5. Mae Simpson
James Taylor
Talent Booker
1. Heart Bones
2. Nur-D
3. Fruitpunchloverboy
4. Meg Kirsch
5. Green/Blue
Helen Teague
Video/photo for the Current/Reviler/other blogs, goes to every show
1. SYM1
2. Delilah Fang
3. Prim Woes
4. River Sinclaire
5. Brent Penny
Comments: SYM1 - works her ass off, a wonderful artist, performer, host, person, etc. Like she needs some damn recognition soon. Delilah Fang was a wonderful pop-up band for this summer and got so much done in a short amount of time. Prim Woes is a great desert, ya'llternative band that is making some super special work. River Sinclaire has been a great departure from their original Sauna Accident role, so I can't wait to see more from them! And Brent Penny is a staple in the community, and makes some beautiful noise.
Erik Thompson
City Pages clubs editor
1. Graveyard Club
2. Last Import
3. Maple & Beech
4. Half Tramp
5. Brent Penny
Brian Tighe
musician/songwriter
1. John Magnuson Trio
2. Will Robinson
3. Mere Kats
4. Miloe
5. Energy Park
Max Timander
1. booboo
2. Deka
3. Velvet Negroni
4. Kamilla Love
5. Hotline TNT
Comments: Shout-out to all my transgender and non-binary musicians in MPLS! you make this city an amazing place to live in <3
Youa Vang
Freelance Writer
1. Kiss the Tiger
2. My Kindred Husband (Jessica Arnold)
3. Monica LaPlante
4. Rachel Kurtz
5. Her Crooked Heart
Krista Vilinskis
Publicist & Music Licensing
1. Meg Kirsch
2. Kara Laudon
3. Anna Stine
4. Ben Noble
5. Julia Christi Ann
Comments: Hope to see Yam Haus POP this year!
JaSon Wade
Icon
1. Scaphe
2. Temple
3. Shatter cones
4. Gnawed
5. Citric dummies
Jim Walsh
Writer, musician
1. Last Import
2. David Huckfelt & The Unarmed Forces
3. American Pleasure Dome
4. Little Fevers
5. Soviet.Jesus.Choir
Jeremy Warden
Person at Double Grave and Heavy Meadow Records
1. Bugsy
2. Oyster World
3. Kansas Plates
4. Healthy Competition
5. AMY HZL
John Waters
Brace Cove Records
1. Niiice.
2. Doggy
3. Internet Dating
4. Marmalade
5. Granddad
Erik Wivinus
Curator, Heliotrope festival/member of Thunderbolt Pagoda, Comets Ov Cupid, The Quaking Bogge, Magenta Vice
1. Beach Mountain
2. ABNA
3. Bedroom Community
4. Michael Betz
5. Sunless
Mark Wood
DJ BVCKWOODS
1. booboo
2. Kamilla Love
3. Zac Khan
4. FAH33M
5. FPA
Comments: "I feel like I could easily just submit most of the same list as I submitted last year: 1. Velvet Negroni; 2. Lerado Khalil; 3. Booboo; 4. Kamilla Love; 5. Paqrat. Or in 2017: 1. Izell Pyramid; 2. Velvet Negroni; 3. Zina; 4. R.A.D.; 5. KAS because I still feel like more than half of these artists would apply to this year as well. There is some EXTREMELY cool music being made in MN right now and more of the music and media establishments here gotta work to be paying attention and supporting shit more than ever in my opinion—shoutout to all the people doin’ that shit here already."
Click here to see the complete list of winners, or read our analysis of the voting numbers here.