Picked to Click 2019: Nur-D is the Twin Cities music scene’s best new artist
Each year with Picked to Click, City Pages polls a bunch of local notables (writers, musicians, promoters, compulsive showgoers) to select our scene’s “best new local artist.”
A big reason we do this is to spotlight worthy up-and-comers. And sometimes we catch folks pretty early. This year’s first-place winner, Nur-D, has only been rapping for a year and a half.
But reconfigurations of groups with established musicians show up as well, as they should. For instance, the members of our silver medalists, Green/Blue, are scene veterans who’ve played in numerous bands that have placed in past polls.
And our guidelines are pretty loose: The only hardline rule is that you can’t vote for someone who’s already placed in previous polls. (Not that it stops some of our voters. Last year’s fourth-place finisher, Dua Saleh, got enough votes to land in our top 10 again this year, if we’d counted them.) For instance, Jeremy Nutzman is hardly a newcomer to the scene, but as Velvet Negroni he had an artist breakthrough this year, which landed him in our third-place spot.
So why settle on a single definition of what’s “new”? The further we cast our net, the broader a range of music we can introduce you to.
Click through to read profiles of each of this year’s winners.