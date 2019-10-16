Picked to Click 2019 No. 10: Booboo

Booboo’s music is as inventive as you’ll hear out of the Twin Cities today, a focused yet eclectic new sound. And it does feel unmistakably “new,” even futuristic, which is especially remarkable considering her five-song I Don’t Want to Wait EP, released in August, was mostly recorded in 2017. Self-produced along with Distance Decay (who’s also worked with Atlanta rap stars Future, Young Thug, and Lil Duke), it’s a sneakily catchy, alienish Auto-Tuned fusion of electronic, R&B, and rap. “I still love all the songs on there,” she says. “They’re pretty emotional songs, and most of my music is.”

Booboo, whose full name is Miles Gordon Jamison and is black, trans, and queer, is emerging from a sort of unofficial collective of young Minneapolis artists. Among others, there’s her former high school classmate Kamilla Love (whose Barbie Girl Vol. 1 EP Booboo produced in full, earning praise from Pitchfork and a spot on the soundtrack for the HBO movie Share) and 2017 City Pages Picked to Click finalist Izell Pyramid. “A lot of the people that I work with are super-independent,” she says. “We’re just making shit ’cause it’s an outlet, and we’re trying to send a message and build together as the queer black community. We’re just doing what we have to do.”

It’s a statement both modest and resolute, and it sounds like the mere beginning of what could become a musical takeover, citywide and beyond.

