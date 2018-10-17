Picked to Click 2018: Gully Boys are Minnesota's best new band

Music magazines (remember music magazines?) used to regularly run issues spotlighting a handful of female musicians, either championing them as brave outliers against a male-dominated industry or celebrating their supposed victory over the dudes.

Such features are mostly out of fashion now, for good reason. As plenty of critics (usually but not always female) have put it, “woman” is not a genre. An exercise meant to boost the profile of worthy artists wound up separating them into a ghetto. But more to the point, across the country, many of the best young underground rock bands are now, if not entirely female, driven by women singers and songwriters. A trend has finally become a transformation. It’s no longer news.

No surprise, then, that when City Pages asked a whole bunch of people who pay a whole lot of attention to Twin Cities music to list their favorite up-and-comers, as we have for 28 consecutive years now, the results would reflect this new gender-balanced status quo. Both first-place Picked to Click finisher Gully Boys and runners-up Scrunchies have all-female lineups, and that fact feels neither remarkable nor insignificant.

What’s more, the increased acceptance and embrace of gender fluidity makes breaking down the other finishers along a male-female binary feel foolish. There are women. There are men. There are musicians who identify as neither.

When City Pages held its first Picked to Click poll in 1991, no one could have anticipated such a local music landscape. And no one could have anticipated Gully Boys either—the oldest band member wouldn’t be born for another four years.

This year's winners:

1. Gully Boys (94 pts.) – click here to read our profile

2. Scrunchies (72 pts.) – click here to read our profile

3. The Bad Man (43 pts.) – click here to read our profile

4. Dua Saleh (40 pts.) – click here to read our profile

5. Static Panic (38 pts.) – click here to read our profile

6. Bathtub Cig (32 pts.) – click here to read our profile

7. Mina Moore (19 pts.) – click here to read our profile

8. Humbird (18 pts.) (tie) – click here to read our profile

8. IE (18 pts.) (tie) – click here to read our profile

8. Tongue Party (18 pts.) (tie) – click here to read our profile

The complete list of ballots is available here.