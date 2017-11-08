Picked to Click 2017: Thomas Abban is Minnesota's best new music act

This is the 27th consecutive year City Pages has asked the people who pay the most attention to Minneapolis and St. Paul music which new and emerging acts they love the most, and the results have maybe never been more diverse. Not only are different genres flourishing right now, but different styles are thriving within those genres.

Now, nothing makes a music journalist’s job easier than a big old juicy capital-T Trend, but you’d give yourself a mental hernia straining to discern one of those in our top 10 list. Guitars and drums are pretty much all that the three rock bands here have in common. Each of the three rappers you’ll meet on our list has his own unique style. And the three artists you could lump together as “R&B/soul” are so distinct from one another they make such a category seem meaningless.

And then there’s our winner, the unclassifiable Thomas Abban, a cryptic virtuoso who isn’t part of anyone’s scene. When we held this poll last year, he was still recording his debut album, and few if any of our voters had ever heard of him.

If we’ve learned anything in the year since we announced the winners of Picked to Click last November—a day we also learned the dire results of a much more significant vote—it’s that only fools try to predict the future. In 2017, that uncertainty has mostly been a source of dread, anxiety, and terror. So it’s nice to be reminded that yes, sometimes surprises can actually be good.

This year’s winners:

1. Thomas Abban (64 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

2. 4th Curtis (48 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

3. Lady Midnight (43 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

4. Dwynell Roland (42 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

5. Nick Jordan (38 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

6. Sass (35 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

7. Blaha (34 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

8. Izell Pyramid (29 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

9. Student 1 (27 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

10. Lady Lark (25 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

The complete list of ballots is available here. And Jerard Fagerberg analyzes the data here.