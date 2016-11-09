Picked to Click 2016: ZULUZULUU are Minnesota's best new music act

At Bowie, Lemmy, Haggard, and so many other fallen stars. Most of all, we reflected on the prodigious impact of Prince Rogers Nelson, our state’s very own supernova talent, who died in April.

Through all that rearview eulogizing, the Twin Cities music scene kept churning along, incubating new talent at house shows and nightclubs. That’s what Picked to Click, now in its 26th year, is here to celebrate: exciting newness, freshly tapped potential, the next wave of Minnesota music.

At the same time, the Purple One’s towering influence can’t be lost on the P2C class of ’16. It’s certainly alive in this year’s winner, ZULUZULUU.

“I loved Prince ever since I was a little kid,” says ZULUZULUU’s Trelly Mo. “I watched all the movies, tried to sing like him. Prince always had the baddest females ... Prince was that dude to me. He wasn’t scared to be different.”

And neither are the members of ZULUZULUU, the self-described “producer supergroup” with a name that represents black power stacked atop black power. The future-minded, genre-twisting band dazzled our cast of more than 100 critics, photographers, musicians, promoters, and scenesters participating in the annual poll. This also marks the fifth straight year of people of color and/or women leading the top act — a promising sign o’ the times.

The Picked to Click class of 2016

1. ZULUZULUU (108 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

2. Tony Peachka (77 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

3. Fraea (52 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

4. Color TV (51 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

5. Ness Night (42 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

6. Finding Novyon (37 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

7. Dizzy Fae (34 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

8. Royal Brat (32 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

9. Holidae (30 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

10. Lunch Duchess (29 pts.) -- click here to read our profile.

For way more 2016 Picked to Click content, click here for our wAcKy number-crunching. The complete list of ballots will be posted soon.